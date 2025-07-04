Matches (23)
Maiwand vs Hindukush, 10th Match at Kunduz, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
10th Match, Kunduz, July 04, 2025, Wahkhan National T20 Cup
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions

#4

145/8
Hindukush Strikers FlagHindukush Strikers

#1

(17.5/20 ov, T:146) 151/5

Hindukush won by 5 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/31
yama-arab
Scorecard summary
Maiwand Champions 145/8(20 overs)
Samiullah Shinwari
41 (36)
Yama Arab
4/31 (3)
Najibullah Zadran
26 (22)
Azim Zadran
2/14 (4)
Hindukush Strikers 151/5(17.5 overs)
Mohammad Asif
39 (34)
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
2/20 (4)
Sohail Khan Zurmati
29 (23)
Khalil Ahmed
2/16 (2.5)
17.5
6
Khalil Ahmed to Abdullah Tarakhail, SIX runs
17.4
Khalil Ahmed to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
17.3
W
Khalil Ahmed to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, OUT
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai c Mohammad Dawood b Khalil Ahmed 18 (16b 1x4 1x6 23m) SR: 112.5
17.2
1
Khalil Ahmed to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
17.1
4b
Khalil Ahmed to Mohammad Ishaq, 4 byes
17.1
2n-b
Khalil Ahmed to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, (no ball) 1 bye
end of over 175 runs
HIS: 138/4CRR: 8.11 RRR: 2.66
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai18 (14b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Ishaq27 (18b 3x6)
Mohammad Dawood 4-0-40-0
Babar Khan 3-0-22-0
16.6
1
Mohammad Dawood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
16.5
1
Mohammad Dawood to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
16.4
1
Mohammad Dawood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
16.3
Mohammad Dawood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
16.2
1
Mohammad Dawood to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
16.1
1
Mohammad Dawood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
end of over 1612 runs
HIS: 133/4CRR: 8.31 RRR: 3.25
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai15 (10b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Ishaq25 (16b 3x6)
Babar Khan 3-0-22-0
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 4-0-20-2
15.6
1
Babar Khan to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
15.5
4
Babar Khan to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, FOUR runs
15.4
1
Babar Khan to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
15.3
Babar Khan to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
15.2
Babar Khan to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
15.1
6
Babar Khan to Mohammad Ishaq, SIX runs
end of over 1510 runs
HIS: 121/4CRR: 8.06 RRR: 5.00
Mohammad Ishaq18 (12b 2x6)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai10 (8b 1x6)
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 4-0-20-2
Samiullah Shinwari 2-0-19-1
14.6
1
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
14.5
6
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil to Mohammad Ishaq, SIX runs
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
TossMaiwand Champions, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Hindukush
Yama Arab
Match days4 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
MAC Player Replacement
Substitute
Bashir Ahmad
in
Abdul Hadi
 out (1st innings, 20 ov)
HIS Player Replacement
Substitute
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
in
Yama Arab
 out (2nd innings, 12.2 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Afghanistan
Ihsanullah Danish
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Yasir Latifzai
PointsHindukush Strikers 2, Maiwand Champions 0
Hindukush Innings
Player NameRB
Hassan Eisakhil
bowled411
Kamal Khan
bowled63
Asif Musazai
bowled3934
Sohail Khan Zurmati
caught2923
Mohammad Ishaq
not out2820
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
caught1816
Abdullah Tarakhail
not out62
Extras(b 8, lb 3, nb 2, w 8)
Total151(5 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
Wahkhan National T20 Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
HIS550101.712
PAL5326-0.414
MPS5234-0.683
MAC5050-0.631
Full Table