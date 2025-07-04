Matches (23)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)
Maiwand vs Hindukush, 10th Match at Kunduz, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
10th Match, Kunduz, July 04, 2025, Wahkhan National T20 Cup
145/8
(17.5/20 ov, T:146) 151/5
Hindukush won by 5 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
What will be the toss result?
HIS Win & Bat
61%
MAC Win & Bat
20%
HIS Win & Bowl
13%
MAC Win & Bowl
7%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Maiwand Champions • 145/8(20 overs)
41 (36)
4/31 (3)
26 (22)
2/14 (4)
Hindukush Strikers • 151/5(17.5 overs)
39 (34)
2/20 (4)
29 (23)
2/16 (2.5)
17.5
6
Khalil Ahmed to Abdullah Tarakhail, SIX runs
17.4
•
Khalil Ahmed to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
17.3
W
Khalil Ahmed to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, OUT
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai c Mohammad Dawood b Khalil Ahmed 18 (16b 1x4 1x6 23m) SR: 112.5
17.2
1
Khalil Ahmed to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
17.1
4b
Khalil Ahmed to Mohammad Ishaq, 4 byes
17.1
2n-b
Khalil Ahmed to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, (no ball) 1 bye
end of over 175 runs
HIS: 138/4CRR: 8.11 • RRR: 2.66
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai18 (14b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Ishaq27 (18b 3x6)
Mohammad Dawood 4-0-40-0
Babar Khan 3-0-22-0
16.6
1
Mohammad Dawood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
16.5
1
Mohammad Dawood to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
16.4
1
Mohammad Dawood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
16.3
•
Mohammad Dawood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
16.2
1
Mohammad Dawood to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
16.1
1
Mohammad Dawood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
end of over 1612 runs
HIS: 133/4CRR: 8.31 • RRR: 3.25
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai15 (10b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Ishaq25 (16b 3x6)
Babar Khan 3-0-22-0
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 4-0-20-2
15.6
1
Babar Khan to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
15.5
4
Babar Khan to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, FOUR runs
15.4
1
Babar Khan to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
15.3
•
Babar Khan to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
15.2
•
Babar Khan to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
15.1
6
Babar Khan to Mohammad Ishaq, SIX runs
end of over 1510 runs
HIS: 121/4CRR: 8.06 • RRR: 5.00
Mohammad Ishaq18 (12b 2x6)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai10 (8b 1x6)
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 4-0-20-2
Samiullah Shinwari 2-0-19-1
14.6
1
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
14.5
6
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil to Mohammad Ishaq, SIX runs
Match details
|Kunduz Cricket Ground
|Toss
|Maiwand Champions, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|4 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|MAC Player Replacement
Substitute:
|HIS Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hindukush Strikers 2, Maiwand Champions 0
Hindukush Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|4
|11
|bowled
|6
|3
|bowled
|39
|34
|caught
|29
|23
|not out
|28
|20
|caught
|18
|16
|not out
|6
|2
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 3, nb 2, w 8)
|Total
|151(5 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
