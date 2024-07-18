West Indies win toss, send England in to bat

One change each as Kevin Sinclair replaces ill Gudakesh Motie and Mark Wood comes in for James Anderson

Kraigg Brathwaite is looking for a response from his side in Nottingham • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Toss West Indies win toss and bowl vs England

West Indies have won the toss and sent England in to bat in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Both sides have made just one change each. West Indies have brought in Kevin Sinclair for Gudakesh Motie, who succumbed to flu after being named in their side on Wednesday, while England's only change is enforced by the retirement of James Anderson, who will be replaced by Mark Wood

Ben Stokes, England's captain, said he was "really excited to get Woody back out there in the whites".

"It was a tough one if we were to win the toss, a little bit undecided but I'll keep it to myself what I would have done," Stokes said. "Really excited now for more responsibility being passed to our bowlers that are coming through."

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said he wanted to see more from his bowlers and batters following their defeat by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test at Lord's.

"With the ball we could be a lot more disciplined," he said. "Batting-wise we need to build partnerships, we've got to score at least 300 in the first inngings."

Play was set to begin in glorious sunshine.

West Indies: 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Mikyle Louis, 3 Kirk McKenzie, 4 Alick Athanaze, 5 Kavem Hodge, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Joshua da Silva (wk), 8 Kevin Sinclair, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales