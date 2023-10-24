ODI World Cup digest: Afghanistan humble Pakistan; South Africa prepare for Bangladesh

Noor Ahmed and Ibrahim Zadran lead Afghanistan to their first win over Pakistan while South Africa contemplates challenges chasing as they prepare for Bangladesh

The Men's 2023 ODI World Cup is underway in India and runs from October 5 until November 19. Each morning we will round up the latest action and news from the event and bring you the insights from our reporters on the ground.

Top Story: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat boss 283 chase in Afghanistan's first ODI win over Pakistan

Afghanistan 286 for 2 (Ibrahim 87, Rahmat 77*, Gurbaz 65, Shahidi 48*, Hasan 1-41) beat Pakistan 282 for 7 (Babar 74, Shafique 58, Noor 3-49, Naveen 2-52) by eight wickets

8-0 or 7-1? Nah, we are not talking about that one. Coming into their fifth game of the 2023 World Cup, Afghanistan had not beaten Pakistan in an ODI in seven attempts. They had run them close on at least two occasions but had to suffer one heartbreak after another. But on probably the biggest stage of them all, Afghanistan finally managed to break the hoodoo. And they did it, in Chennai, by eight wickets chasing down 283 with six balls to spare, crafting their highest successful chase in ODIs in the process. A 'W' against Pakistan finally, and 1-7, too. It was also the highest successful chase against Pakistan in a World Cup game.

Should it count as an upset? Maybe not after what Afghanistan did to England, not after the clinical manner in which they chased down the target on Monday to move to sixth position on the table.

Match analysis: Young stars Noor and Ibrahim light the way on famous night for Afghanistan

Mohammad Rizwan failed to pick Noor Ahmad and top-edged a sweep • Associated Press

When Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi swats Shaheen Shah Afridi to the square-leg boundary and lets out a primal roar, Chepauk roars with him. Around the same time, fireworks go off in Kabul and fans throng the streets to celebrate Afghanistan's first-ever ODI victory over rivals Pakistan.

Cut to Chennai: Rashid Khan, wearing an Afghanistan flag around his neck, is tearing in to hug his captain. Mohammad Nabi, too, storms onto the field and just can't hide his emotions. Gulbadin Naib, who captained Afghanistan in the last World Cup, is being lifted by Riaz Hassan. Chants of "Rashid! Rashid! Rashid" ring around Chepauk when he breaks into a jig with Irfan Pathan.

Rashid puts his dancing shoes on once again during the post-match celebrations in the dressing room, but this landmark win was fashioned by the less-starry names: Noor Ahmad and Ibrahim Zadran

News headlines

England hope that Brydon Carse can replicate Liam Plunkett's success in the middle overs after drafting him into their World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Reece Topley.



India quick Mohammed Shami didn't "feel bad" sitting and watching the first four games from the sidelines. He was only focusing on preparing as if he was going to play, and grab opportunities when they come his way.

Match preview

Bangladesh vs South Africa, Mumbai (2pm IST; 8.30am GMT; 7.30pm AEDT

Who wants to face the team that smashed 399 in their previous game? And at the venue they did it too. Bangladesh have that privilege, as they take on a South African unit fresh - or are they, given the searing Mumbai heat? - from their dismantling of defending champions England on Saturday.

With three wins in four games, South Africa are comfortably placed at No. 3 in the points table. And their thumping margins of victories - 102 runs against Sri Lanka, 134 against Australia, and 229 against England - have earned them the best net run rate in the tournament.

Team news

South Africa (probable): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt)/Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahmudullah, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Analysis: South Africa have another 'C' word to deal with

Eight 300-plus scores this year. Six totals of over 300 in their last seven games, and two of them over 400. Three 300-plus scores this World Cup already, including a 229-run thrashing of the defending champions England. All this with the most explosive batting of the tournament so far.

So where's the catch?

That, dear reader, is in the fact that all but one of those feats have come batting first.