2024 T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan on June 9 in New York

The marquee India-Pakistan fixture in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup will take place on June 9 at Eisenhower Park in New York, according to the tournament schedule released on Friday. India will play the first three of their group matches in New York and the fourth in Florida. Defending champions England take on Australia on June 8 in Barbados.

The tournament, which is being co-hosted by USA and the West Indies, is scheduled to begin on June 1, with USA playing Canada in Dallas, and end with the final on June 29 in Barbados. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 26 in Guyana and June 27 in Trinidad.

2024 T20 World Cup groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

The 55 games will be played across six venues in the West Indies (Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent) and three venues in the USA (Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas).

The teams in Group A will be based entirely in the USA for the group stage, while Group B and C will play their games in the West Indies. Only the teams in Group D have matches split between the USA and the West Indies. Apart from playing Pakistan on June 9, India take on Ireland on June 5, USA on June 12, and Canada on June 15. Pakistan's other three group fixtures are against USA on June 6, Canada on June 11, and Ireland on June 16.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be contested by 20 teams - an increase from the 16 that took part in the 2022 tournament in Australia - split into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 round, in which the teams will be further divided into two groups of four each: A1, B2, C1 and D2 in one group, and A2, B1, C2 and D1 in the other group. The group stage will run from June 1 to 18, and the Super 8 round from June 19 to 24 entirely in the West Indies. The top two teams in each Super 8 group will then qualify for the semi-finals.