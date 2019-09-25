BCCI replaces suspended Zimbabwe with Sri Lanka for T20I series in India

The ICC's decision to suspend Zimbabwe has cost them the important tour of India next January, when they were scheduled to play a three-match T20I series. The BCCI has replaced Zimbabwe with Sri Lanka for the series, which will be played on January 5, 7 and 10.

"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series," the BCCI said in the media release. Guwahati, Indore and Pune have been finalised as venues for the three T20Is.

SL tour of India 2020 1st T20I - Guwahati (Jan 5) 2nd T20I - Indore (Jan 7) 3rd T20I - Pune (Jan 10)

As per the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Zimbabwe were originally scheduled to play one Test and three ODIs in India last March, a tour that never took place. Instead the BCCI negotiated the T20I series with Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe are also scheduled to play a two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka in January next year as per the FTP, but it is unclear whether it will take place as planned.

The ICC had instructed ZC to "unconditionally" reinstate the board elected in June or risk termination of their membership. The ICC also said it would be discussing the suspension matter at its quarterly meeting in Dubai in October before taking any further decisions.

Since the suspension, Zimbabwe have played just one tournament, the recently-concluded T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and hosts Bangladesh.