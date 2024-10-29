Afghanistan to tour Zimbabwe for historic Boxing Day and New Year's Tests

Zimbabwe will host Afghanistan for what will be the first Boxing Day Test in the country in 28 years, followed by their first-ever New Year's Test, with both matches slotted for Bulawayo.

The only previous Boxing Day Test in Zimbabwe was held in 1996, when England were on tour, and the rain-hit Test was drawn in Harare. The only other Boxing Day Tests Zimbabwe have been a part of were in Wellington (2000) and in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha, 2017).

The all-format tour will start with the white-ball games, three T2oIs first between December 9 and 12 and then the three ODIs, between December 15 and 19. These games will be played in Harare, after which the teams will move to Bulawayo for the red-ball fixtures.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Dec 9 - 1st T20I, Harare

Dec 11 - 2nd T20I, Harare

Dec 12 - 3rd T20I, Harare

Dec 15 - 1st ODI, Harare

Dec 17 - 2nd ODI, Harare

Dec 19 - 3rd ODI, Harare

Dec 26-30 - 1st Test, Bulawayo

Jan 2-6 - 2nd Test, Bulawayo

"Boxing Day and New Year's Test matches are iconic cricket fixtures that we are delighted to be adding to our calendar this festive season and we are looking forward to celebrating in style one of the finest traditions in the sport's long history," Zimbabwe Cricket chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani said in a statement. "Before the Test series, scheduled for Bulawayo, we will start off with some T20I and ODI action in Harare to complete a full tour, a clear demonstration of our commitment to improve our game across all formats.

"Matches between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are always intense and exciting affairs and we have no doubt the players will once again serve up some great entertainment befitting such an historic tour."

His counterpart in the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Mirwais Ashraf, said, "The all-format tour to Zimbabwe is a significant event for us. We have a rich history with Zimbabwe, and playing there has always been challenging, but it's a challenge I believe the Afghan Atalan can face confidently."