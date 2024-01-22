Alex Davies named as Warwickshire's new captain

Alex Davies has been named as the new captain of Warwickshire, following Will Rhodes' decision to step down after four years in the role.

Davies, 29, has played more than 50 senior matches for the club across formats since joining from Lancashire in 2021, and in last season's Vitality Blast, he led the side to ten wins out of ten after stepping into the job following Moeen Ali's unexpected Ashes recall.

His promotion comes alongside a new contract that will keep him at Edgbaston at least until the end of 2026, and he's vowed to "give absolutely everything" to the club's pursuit of silverware.

"My overriding feeling is pride, It's an honour captaining any club at any level, but to captain a club as big as Warwickshire is a huge privilege, "he said. "Edgbaston has become home to me. I won't be leaving anything out there on the pitch, I'll give it my all.

"Taking the T20 reins last year has helped prepare me for the role, to really get to know the lads, their different characters and how they like to be dealt with on and off the field. That experience should stand me in good stead."

Warwickshire's Performance Director Gavin Larsen added: "I'm delighted that Al accepted the captaincy role. We've had a good preview of how he operates after he captained for most of the T20 last year. Al was successful, popular with players, communicated superbly, and worked collaboratively with the coaches.

"Al was always a strong candidate for captain given his vice-captain experience last year. He certainly displayed all the right attributes to take over should the opportunity arise.

"The captain, ultimately, will only be as good as his team. What a good captain can do is bring out the best in his players and Al demonstrated that last summer in the Blast. He's a people person, and will now be plotting how he can help to take this great club forward."