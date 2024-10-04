Freddie hits Bullseye in cult TV reboot

Bullseye. Andrew Flintoff will resume his TV career in December when he hosts a one-off Christmas special of the iconic UK quiz show,

The darts-themed show was a cult hit in the 1980s, pitting three pairs of contestants against one another, each team with a specialist in general knowledge and the other with an ability at the dartboard.

Fronted by the comedian Jim Bowen, the show was especially memorable for its range of kitsch prizes, from beer tankards to automatic tea-makers and "his and hers" watches, all the way through to "Bully's Special Prize" - usually a small car, caravan or speedboat, as revealed by the eponymous cartoon bull who doubled as the programme's mascot.

Despite its popularity at the time, it has not been commissioned for another series since 1995.

"I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid," Flintoff said. "Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!"

Top Gear in December 2022, although he presented a second series of his documentary, Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams, which follows the fortunes of a group of young cricketers from his home-town of Preston. Flintoff, 46, has not fronted a light entertainment show since being involved in a serious car crash while filming an episode ofin December 2022, although he presented a second series of his documentary,, which follows the fortunes of a group of young cricketers from his home-town of Preston.