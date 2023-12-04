Khawaja lauds Warner as a 'hero' calling Johnson's criticism 'harsh'

Khawaja also queried coach Andrew McDonald's suggestion that Marnus Labuschagne could open in Test cricket saying a specialist should do it when Warner finishes

Former fast bowler Johnson said his old teammate Warner did not deserve to be given a farewell in the third Test of the summer series against Pakistan.

Johnson said Warner had not taken full responsibility for his role in the Sandpaper affair in South Africa in 2018 that earned him a 12-month ban. He questioned, "why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero's send-off".

The West Australian, adding Warner and former skipper Khawaja said he "strongly disagreed" with Johnson's column in, adding Warner and former skipper Steven Smith , who was also banned for a year, had paid for their mistakes.

"Davey Warner and Steve Smith are heroes in my mind," Khawaja said. "They missed a year of cricket through dark times in Australian cricket but they have paid their dues.

"No one is perfect. Mitchell Johnson isn't perfect. I am not perfect. Steve Smith is not perfect. David Warner isn't perfect.

"What they have done for the game and to grow the game far outweighs anything else they have done.

"So for [Johnson] to imply that Dave Warner or anyone else involved in [the] Sandpaper [incident] is not a hero, I strongly disagree with because I believe they have paid their dues."

Khawaja said he also did not agree with Johnson's comments that chairman of selectors George Bailey was too close to Warner and the other players.

He said Bailey had brought a "breath of fresh air" to the role. Under Bailey's chairmanship, Australia have won the 2021-22 Ashes and retained them in 2023, and have been victorious in the 2021 T20 World Cup, this year's World Test Championship, and ODI World Cup.

"I'm not sure you can argue with that. [The criticism] is harsh," Khawaja said.

"Have you asked Marnus this? I think he would give you a really clear, 'hell no'," Khawaja said. "Marnus has got opening-itis. I am pretty sure Davey Warner hurt his arm and sent Alex Carey out to open. I think that is a long shot."