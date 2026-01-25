Babar in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, Rauf misses out

Pakistan have named their T20 World Cup 15-member squad though it is no guarantee that they have come to a decision on playing the tournament.

Chief selector Aaqib Javed said the naming of the squad had nothing to do with Pakistan's ultimate call on participation.

"We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We've announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That's what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision."

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Rauf last played a T20I at the Asia Cup final against India in September, when his expensive spell in the dying stages of a thriller ended up costing Pakistan the game. He leaked 18 runs in the 18th over when India needed 30 from 18 and another 13 from four balls when India required 10 from the last over. He is understood to have fallen well down the pecking order for Pakistan since.

He returned home with Sixers progressing to the finals, and though the official line was he had been called back for national duty, there were calls - including from former Australia batter Mark Waugh - to drop him from Sixers' starting XI. It will be Babar's first T20 World Cup where he participates without being captain of the side, which will be led by Salman Agha

It was widely expected that Pakistan would drop a seamer from the 16-man squad against Australia for the World Cup, owing to perceived conditions in Sri Lanka. Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Naseem Shah are the three specialist fast bowlers Pakistan take with them, while stocking their spin ranks more robustly. Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq all make the final cut.

Pakistan are scheduled to play the opening game of the World Cup, against the Netherlands on 7 February in Colombo.

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad