'Stuck to my batting template' - Powell celebrates 100th T20I with match-winning knock

Powell, however, didn't make a great start to his innings against Bangladesh. He couldn't time the ball properly, striking just one four as he made 18 runs off his first 22 balls. It was in the 19th over when Powell finally struck his first six - a mow across the line against Mustafizur Rahman.

Then, when he got the strike in the final over, he hammered Tanzim Hasan for three sixes in a row, ending up unbeaten on 44 off 28 balls. He made 26 runs in his last six balls. The late momentum took West Indies to 165 for 3 in 20 overs, before their bowlers helped dismiss Bangladesh for 149.

"I am very happy," Powell said. "It is not always that someone gets to play 100 T20Is, especially for West Indies. It shows the hard work that I have done in the duration of my career. A lot of credit goes to my family and friends, and the players with whom I have played these 100 matches. It is very special to get Man-of-the-Match award in my 100th game.

"I think it's a batting template that I have used in the last year or two. I have had good success with it. I try to get a start and get into the last five overs when I try to hit as many sixes as possible."

Powell also noted that heavy dew affected the West Indies' bowling effort. He added that they would have felt pressure had Bangladesh kept wickets in hand towards the end of the 166-run chase.

"Bangladesh are a tough side at home. We will see if we can continue improving to win the series in the next game." Rovman Powell

"If one of the main Bangladeshi batters had stayed at the wicket for longer, we would have been under pressure," he said. "It was very wet in the end. Having said that, a lot of the credit goes to our bowlers. They stuck to their plans and picked up wickets at critical times.

"We had information about the ground but we didn't know it would get this wet. Maybe that's something that we keep in consideration."

Instead, Bangladesh lost four wickets in the powerplay and lost all their frontline batters by the 12th over. Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib top-scored for Bangladesh, making 33 runs.

Tanzim said that Bangladesh could have done with a better powerplay and with specialist batters in the final overs.

"Of course, when there was dew, the ball came on to the bat more easily," Tanzim said. "If we had one set batsman at that stage, the game would've been much easier. In the last couple of overs, a settled batsman always keeps you in the game. We lost four wickets in the powerplay. Even if it had been two, the chase could still have been managed."

Powell, meanwhile, looked forward to a series win for West Indies on Wednesday. He said that they have the opportunity to get over their recent T20I record - they have lost their last seven T20I bilateral series - if they can win the second game against Bangladesh to clinch the series.