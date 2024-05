Bangladesh's first T20 World Cup warm-up game cancelled due to bad weather

"This is to confirm that the warm-up match between Bangladesh and the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today has been cancelled due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area," Rabeed Iman, Bangladesh's team manager, said at 8:54am local time. He later informed that the Bangladesh team was likely to do some gym work before leaving for New York on Wednesday. There, they will play their second warm-up game against India on June 1.