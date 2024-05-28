Bangladesh's first T20 World Cup warm-up game cancelled due to bad weather

They were due to play USA in Dallas but the facilities had taken a bit of a beating from rain

The weather soured in Dallas leading to flood warnings and the cancellation of the warm-up game • BCB

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup warm-up match against USA was cancelled due to thunderstorms in Dallas on Tuesday morning. Heavy rain and flood warnings meant that both teams remained in the hotel. The ground suffered some damage as seen on photos shared on social media by those present there this morning.

"This is to confirm that the warm-up match between Bangladesh and the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today has been cancelled due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area," Rabeed Iman, Bangladesh's team manager, said at 8:54am local time. He later informed that the Bangladesh team was likely to do some gym work before leaving for New York on Wednesday. There, they will play their second warm-up game against India on June 1.

This was going to be the first warm-up match for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup. Co-hosts USA play the tournament opener against Canada on June 1. Bangladesh play their first game against Sri Lanka on June 7. Both these matches are in Dallas, so it was crucial especially for Bangladesh to know more about the venue.

USA beat Bangladesh 2-1 in the T20I series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston last week. It was the home side's first series win against a Full Member side with the likes of Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan and Corey Anderson helping script history. USA are in Group A of the T20 World Cup alongside Canada, India, Pakistan and Ireland.

The shock series defeat will put more pressure on Bangladesh. They have never won more than two matches in an edition of the T20 World Cup. They are in Group D, alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.