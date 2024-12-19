Inglis released to play BBL; Maxwell, Duckett and Bethell also set to feature
ESPNcricinfo understands Test squad member Josh Inglis has flown from Brisbane to Hobart and is set to play for Perth Scorchers on Saturday
Australia Test squad member Josh Inglis has been released to play in the BBL for Perth Scorchers and is set to be named in their squad to face Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday in Hobart.
ESPNcricinfo understands that Inglis flew from Brisbane to Hobart on Thursday and will be included in Scorchers' squad tomorrow, having stayed with Australia's squad for the entire third Test where he sub fielded for most of India's first innings in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood.
Australia are still to announce their squad for the final two Tests but Scorchers' next two matches fit in nicely with the schedule. Scorchers play in Hobart on Saturday then in Melbourne against Renegades on Monday night. That will be the same day as Australia's first optional training session in Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test with their main session to be held on Tuesday. It could give Inglis the chance to play some further cricket after he was retained with Australia's squad for their BBL opener against Melbourne Stars while fellow Test squad member Beau Webster was released to play in Perth.
Scorchers have also signed quick bowler Lance Morris on a long-term deal, taking him through until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Stars received a huge boost of their own after starting the season 0-2 with talisman Glenn Maxwell set to return from a hamstring injury against Adelaide Strikers on Friday night. England Test opener Ben Duckett has also arrived in Australia and looks set to make his Stars debut after being their No. 1 pick in the overseas draft this year. Duckett replaces Joe Clarke who had picked a hamstring injury during the loss to Brisbane Heat on Wednesday at the MCG but had only been signed for two matches.
Duckett's England Test team-mate Jacob Bethell is also set to make his debut for Renegades in their clash against Hurricanes in Geelong on Thursday night.
Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo