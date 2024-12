Inglis released to play BBL; Maxwell, Duckett and Bethell also set to feature

Australia are still to announce their squad for the final two Tests but Scorchers' next two matches fit in nicely with the schedule. Scorchers play in Hobart on Saturday then in Melbourne against Renegades on Monday night. That will be the same day as Australia's first optional training session in Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test with their main session to be held on Tuesday. It could give Inglis the chance to play some further cricket after he was retained with Australia's squad for their BBL opener against Melbourne Stars while fellow Test squad member Beau Webster was released to play in Perth.