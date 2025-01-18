Bowden, Gayle make an appearance at T20 Black Clash
Team Rugby and Team Cricket squared off in Christchurch in front of a sell-out crowd
Former West Indies star Chris Gayle and former international umpire Billy Bowden made a reappearance on the field in the T20 Black Clash between Team Rugby and Team Cricket at the Hagley Oval, in Christchurch, on Saturday. Gayle turned up for Team Rugby and was seen bowling in his usual style with sunglasses on.
Adam Parore, Hamish Marshall, Nathan McCullum, Chris Martin and Lou Vincent also featured in front of a sell-out crowd. The Black Clash is a celebrity match boasting of some of the biggest names in New Zealand rugby and cricket.
Friday saw the seventh edition of the T20 Black Clash. Last year, Brian Lara was part of Team Rugby, but he couldn't steer his side to a win.