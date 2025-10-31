Alyssa Healy on semi-final defeat: We did that to ourselves

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said "we did that to ourselves a little bit" after they failed to defend 339 in the World Cup semi-final against India in Navi Mumbai.

"I mean, good contest in the end," she said after India pulled off the highest chase in women's ODIs to dethrone the champions and set up a summit clash with South Africa on Sunday. "Probably reflecting on that, we did that to ourselves a little bit. It's probably the first time that I've felt like we've done that. So, we probably didn't finish off with the bat, didn't bowl that great and dropped all our chances in the field, and still hung in there until the second last over. So, I mean, we can take something out of that, but ultimately, outdone in the end."

At 220 for 2 in the 34th over, Australia looked like posting more than 350 but lost wickets in a hurry and were dismissed for 338 in 49.5 overs. In the field they dropped three catches, including two off Jemimah Rodrigues who scored an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls.

"I think we created enough [chances]. We created pressure," Healy said. "We created opportunities. We just weren't able to capitalise. And, you know, I'm at fault for that as well, and I think that's something that Australia really prides themselves on."

"We kind of let ourselves down in that regard today. So that's probably why it's disappointing. It felt a little bit similar this time last year, sort of going out playing, you know, not the way that we wanted to play," she said, comparing this defeat to the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa. "So we'll learn from that. We'll grow. And I think our one-day cricket will hopefully improve since."

Despite the disappointment on Friday, she was proud of Australia's campaign. "I think we've played some unbelievable cricket," she said. "And, you know, ultimately, like we've been saying the whole time, the semi-finals is a knockout game. If you don't quite turn up on that evening, you know, anyone's going to get you.

"So there was so much to be proud of this World Cup. I'm really proud of our group and every single player's contribution. I think somebody came in every game and got a job done for us. So I think that's really cool. Yeah, that's probably why it stings a little bit more having this conversation with you right now, knowing that we are playing really good cricket, but we just weren't able to get over that hurdle."

Healy praised the next generation of Australian players, singling out Phoebe Litchfield , whose 119 in the semi-final went in vain.

"When you've seen players my age walk away from the game, it's kind of a weird experience to stand there and watch the next generation go about it," she said. "I thought Phoebe was sensational today, set us off really nicely at the top and then went on to make a hundred, which I thought was really crucial. Kudos to her. It's been fun to watch her unfold, and I think the next four years leading into the next ODI World Cup are going to be really exciting to watch.

"The other change in batting, I think, is around that No.6, No.7 position. I think Ash Gardner has completely owned that role this World Cup."

The 35-year-old also confirmed that this was her final ODI World Cup. "I won't be there now. There you go," she said. "That's the beauty of this next cycle - we're going to see that unfold. Obviously, there's a T20 World Cup in the middle of next year, which is really exciting for our group. But I think our one-day cricket is probably going to shift a little bit again.