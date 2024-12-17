Blake Macdonald joins Stars as Maxwell cover

Maxwell has been sidelined from the early stages of the BBL due to the hamstring injury he picked up against Pakistan in the T20I series last month.

Macdonald, who plays for New South Wales in state cricket, recently featured for Victoria in the Global Super League in Guyana and scored 133 at the weekend for St Kilda Cricket Club.

"Blake comes into the squad as an extra option to cover Glenn who we hope will return from his hamstring injury soon," said Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch. "Blake's shown he's in great form and having had experience at first-class and one day domestic level, we know he can take the step up if required."