BPL week three: Shakib helps Rangpur go top; Pakistan players exit for PSL
Aamer Jamal and Shoaib Malik put in some match-winning performances, while Litton Das was back among the runs
Rangpur Riders won both their games in the third week of the BPL to take pole position in the points table. They have Chattogram Challengers for company at 10 points, with defending champions Comilla Victorians on eight points from one fewer outing. Khulna Tigers dropped points for the first time this week, while Sylhet Strikers picked up two wins - both against Durdanto Dhaka. Here are some of the highlights from the week gone by.
Babar, Rizwan, Malik, Wasim, Nawaz leave for PSL
While on a high, Rangpur, like other teams, will have to bear with the exodus of the Pakistan players. PSL teams will be expecting them to arrive this week, with the competition starting on February 17. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz will exit the BPL. They are unlikely to return as the BPL ends on March 1, in the middle of the PSL season.
Among the Pakistan players, Malik had a week to remember. He returned to the BPL to rejoin Fortune Barishal after the two parties had a brief fallout. Malik took 2 for 24 before closing out a tight game against then league leaders Khulna Tigers with an unbeaten 25-ball 41. It was only the second close game in the season.
Malik and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 18 runs off the last over, bowled by Dasun Shanaka, to win the game.
The week also saw Shakib Al Hasan return as a top-order batter. He struck 34 off 20 balls at No. 3 before taking 3 for 16 in Rangpur's 60-run win against Dhaka. Rangpur also crushed Sylhet by 77 runs when they bowled them out for just 85.
Aamer Jamal was Comilla's hero in their 34-run win against Khulna. The Pakistan quick took the season's first five-for as Comilla captain Litton Das returned among the runs with a 30-ball 45. Comilla also bowled out Chattogram Challengers for 72 to win by seven wickets.
Batter of the week - Mohammad Naim
The paradox that is Mohammad Naim continued at this BPL. He has struck 12 sixes, the most among the Bangladeshi batters. He has provided Dhaka with a number of good starts, but his overall BPL numbers this season stand at 192 runs in seven innings, with a 125.49 strike rate. It must be frustrating for Naim that he can't turn that corner to bring up big scores as an opener, particularly in a T20 World Cup year with Bangladesh still looking for big-hitters up top.
Bowler of the week - Aamer Jamal
Jamal followed up his heroics in Australia with figures of 5 for 23 in his last appearance for Comilla, against Khulna. He removed the dangerous Evin Lewis, before following it up with the wickets of compatriots Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf. He wrapped up the five-for with the scalps of Nahidul Islam and Nasum Ahmed.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84