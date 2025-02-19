For Maharaj, it's about 'building pressure and limiting boundary balls' on Pakistan belters

South Africa's bowlers are looking forward to the chance to test themselves on batter-friendly surfaces in Pakistan, where high scores are expected to define the Champions Trophy.

Since 2021, Pakistan has been home to the highest batting average in ODIs - 35.53 - and the mini tri-series which preceded the Champions Trophy saw five out of eight scores in excess of 300, including Pakistan's highest successful ODI chase

South Africa's white-ball bowling coach Anton Roux said he expected "the trend going around all the venues" to continue and Keshav Maharaj , South Africa's premier spinner, believed the bowlers were up for the challenge.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to see the class within our bowling line-up stand up and sort of defend these scores," Maharaj said from Karachi, where South Africa will play Afghanistan in their tournament opener on Friday. "Although the totals might seem high in the context of cricket it's probably on par to get 320 these days when batting first and chasing it down in the 44th or 46th over.

"It's a nice test. As cricketers, if you're not tested in your chosen skill, then you're not going to challenge yourself to get better. I think it's a wonderful advert to see the high scores and when the bowler does come out on the right side of things, it shows his class and worth within the team and the world line-up."

Maharaj recognised that this may mean a return to a more traditional containing role for him with the seamers expected to attack.

"They're quite happy with the conditions, but they understand that it's not just rock up and score runs. It's still a process and method" Keshav Maharaj on the South Africa batters

"In order to get success, it's about building pressure and just limiting the boundary balls in between," he said. "It's probably more of that holding role that one's accustomed to seeing in South Africa. It's not about changing the way I bowl, it's just about changing the field sets that we have. I'm still trying to bowl my best ball to create opportunity, but with probably a more defensive type of field, maybe not carrying a slip for so long. That's basically the sort of mindset."

On the evidence of the only ODI Maharaj has played in Pakistan, which was just last week, he has taken to the task well. He was South Africa's most economical bowler on a difficult day as Pakistan chased down 353 with an over to go - going wicketless but conceding just five fours and a six in his ten overs, which included 30 dot balls. And his economy of 5.40 was a result of experimenting with ways to limit run-scoring in a place where he has found that "it doesn't turn as much as one would think".

So Maharaj has had to rely on changes of pace instead. "You still want to try to spin the ball because the more revolutions you get on the ball, you create flight and drift," he said. "For me, it's about trying to play with the overspin and the sidespin and it's more about the paces that I bowl at so that the batters can't really line you up in terms of using their feet or getting them caught on the crease."

Tabraiz Shamsi is the only other frontline spinner in the squad • ICC/Getty Images

South Africa's approach of using their spinners as holding bowlers and loading their squad with seamers - there are five seamers and two specialist spinners in the squad - is in keeping with what the statistics say about what kinds of bowlers have success in Pakistan. Since 2021, pace bowlers have taken 180 wickets in 44 innings at 36.02, a better average than the spinners' 43.98, though spinners have had an economy of 5.49 to the seamers' 6.02. That may mean the quicks can expect to get hit, which Roux said needed "critical real good planning and execution" to prevent.

It also means that the batters, especially those that like the ball coming on to the bat like South Africans tend to, would be licking their lips at the prospect of big runs. Asked if the likes of Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have just been walking around smiling, Maharaj indicated that they were not complaining but were being careful not to count their chickens.