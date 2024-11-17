Coaches Carl Hopkinson, Richard Dawson to depart England white-ball set-up

Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson , two key members of England's white-ball backroom staff, will leave their roles at the end of the current tour of the Caribbean, in preparation for Brendon McCullum's arrival as the new head coach across all three formats.

Hopkinson, England's long-standing fielding coach, joined the men's set-up in 2018 and was involved in each of England's most recent victories in ICC global events; the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019, and the T20 World Cup in Australia in November 2022.

Dawson, who played seven Tests as an offspinner between 2001 and 2003, was head coach of the Young Lions team that reached the Under-19 World Cup final in 2022, and joined the senior coaching team ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Hopkinson said: "It has been a career highlight not only to be part of the England coaching set-up for the past seven years but also to be involved in two historic World Cup victories, which is something I'll always cherish.

"After starting as National Lead Fielding coach I worked alongside Richard Dawson to help the England Men U19s reach their first World Cup final for 24 years. It has been exciting to see young players we worked with at the World Cup grow into full England internationals as well as more recently helping some of the best white-ball players in the world continue to develop."

Dawson said: "I have enjoyed every minute in the England environment and working with some of the best white-ball players in the world as well as great people in the coaching team and backroom staff from the U19s to senior team.

"Being head coach of the England U19 team that reached the World Cup final was a career highlight while it has been a pleasure working with some of the top spinners in the world while also developing the strength and depth of spin bowling talent from across the country. I look forward to seeing the white-ball team continue to progress and hopefully win more trophies."

Rob Key, England Men's managing director, said: "Hoppo and Daws are two outstanding coaches who have played important roles in the success of our white-ball teams.