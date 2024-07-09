David Warner keeps door ajar for Champions Trophy 'if selected'

He posted on social media that he would be "open" to next year's tournament in Pakistan

David Warner has again left the door ajar to appear in next year's Champions Trophy despite announcing his international retirement over the last 12 months.

Warner retired from Test cricket in January when he also announced that last year's ODI World Cup was his final outing in the 50-over format, but talked of being available for the Champions Trophy if he was needed. Last month his international career ended with Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup.

However, in an Instagram post reflecting on his career, Warner made another reference to the Champions Trophy which will be staged in Pakistan next February and March.

"I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for [Australia] in the Champions Trophy if selected," he posted.

It is a highly unlikely scenario given Warner will not be available for any of Australia's matches in the lead-up to the tournament. They tour England in September for ODIs then face Pakistan in November when Jake Fraser-McGurk, who Warner has endorsed as his successor , will be one of the frontrunners to come in at the top of the order.

Back in January, Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins responded to the prospect of Warner making a one-off return for the Champions Trophy.

"I think it's probably time to give some others a crack [in ODIs], but knowing that he's going to still be playing cricket," he said. "So it might be more of a kind of break glass in an emergency option. But, you know, David is going to be scoring runs somewhere in the world. So you never quite know that this is [the end]."

"Chapter closed!! It's been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period," Warner began his Instagram post. "Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It's been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight.

"I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we've been through. For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks."