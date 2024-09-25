Domestic grind prepares Akash well for the deep end

India fast bowler Akash Deep has given a ringing endorsement of the country's domestic system, saying it is so rigorous that players who make the step up from there to international cricket have already been battle-tested.

"The structure the BCCI has for domestic cricket is so strong that by the time you get to this level, you have already played a lot of good-quality cricket," Akash, who has played two Tests so far, said in Kanpur. "You know what your bowling is like and what you need to do. So I don't find anything new here. The processes we follow to get here, we just need to follow those and take those forward."

India have invested a great deal into their pathways to create a strong pool of players capable of stepping into the national team in any format. Akash came through it himself, taking 35 wickets in the Ranji Trophy in 2019 at an average of 18.02 as Bengal made the final. From there he was picked to play for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy in 2022, the Deodhar Trophy in 2023, then onto India A cricket and, on the back of 11 wickets in two games against England Lions, a Test debut in February 2024 . He picked up three wickets in his first spell, dismissing Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, and 2 for 19 in the first innings of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh

The seniors in the Indian team also help newcomers feel at ease in a new environment. "I am very fortunate to play for India under [Rohit Sharma]," Akash said. "He keeps things so simple. I had some hesitation when I came to the Indian team, about the pressure, some confusion… but when I got to the ground, [Rohit] bhaiya made things so simple for me that I didn't know if I was playing domestic cricket or international cricket. I don't think in my life I could have asked for a captain who makes things so simple."

Having been put at ease, Akash drew on all that he had learnt on his way up to international level - he had come in on the back of 30 first-class, 28 List A and 41 T20 games, where he picked up 104, 42 and 48 wickets respectively - and worked on how to improve further.

Akash Deep already feels at home in international cricket • BCCI

"I have played a lot of cricket in the last two years," he said. "Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, so we are used to playing cricket for long periods. I think that as a cricketer, it's important to understand yourself. Suddenly if we are selected for a new team, there shouldn't be any confusion. 'I have done this in the Ranji Trophy, what am I supposed to do here?'

"I have worked on that, worked on my strengths. What can I add to my bowling? I have spent time thinking about those things. It's about the simple things. I don't put pressure on myself, that I have to play in [November's tour of ] Australia, or in any other big series. I stay in the present. I think about today, this match, which helps me keep things simple."

Akash was asked about "this match" and in particular the pitch in Kanpur. "Whatever the wicket is like, if I play, my job is to put the ball in good areas," he said. "Even if the wicket is not favouring fast bowlers, I need to find a way to pick up wickets. From what I have seen, it's a sporting wicket, not a batters' wicket." India face Bangladesh at Green Park for the final game of the series after taking a 1-0 lead in Chennai.