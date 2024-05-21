Ellyse Perry to captain Birmingham Phoenix in Women's Hundred

Ellyse Perry will captain Birmingham Phoenix in the Women's Hundred this season, taking up the role she was set to fulfil last summer before being ruled out through injury.

The allrounder has played just one season of the Hundred, in 2022, scoring 134 runs in six matches. Phoenix's plans to build a team around her in 2023 were scuppered when Cricket Australia ruled Perry out after she damaged her left knee in a preceding ODI series against Ireland.

Eve Jones deputised as captain, but Phoenix failed to win a match, losing seven out of eight to finish bottom of the table. Perry and fellow overseas star Sophie Devine were among seven players retained by Phoenix in March's draft.

Perry's return to Edgbaston is as much a boost for the Hundred as for her team. The 33-year-old is one of the most high-profile players in the sport with 314 caps for her country across an international career in its 18th year.

She was the leading run-scorer in this season's WPL, scoring 347 runs at 69.40 while also taking seven wickets for eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Perry also has a wealth of leadership experience with Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League, where she became the first player to captain 100 WBBL matches.

"I'm incredibly honoured to be named Birmingham Phoenix captain," Perry said. "It is a wonderful club which means a lot to me. It was really disappointing to miss out on joining the group last season so I'm really excited to be back this year.

"I'm looking forward to joining the whole playing squad, both our existing and new players to work towards a really successful season for the Phoenix."

Elsewhere, defending women's champions Southern Brave have announced Georgia Adams as their new captain following Anya Shrubsole's retirement. Shrubsole signed off by helping Brave break their duck as losing finalists in the first two editions, thanks in part to Adams, who led the competition with 16 wickets.

Adams is captain of Southern Vipers, the domestic women's side who are also based at the Utilita Bowl. Last year, she achieved the double of winning the 50-over Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Twenty20 Charlotte Edwards Cup.

"It's a privilege to be taking over from Anya who was an amazing captain and someone the whole team looked up to," Adams said. "I'm super excited to get going and really looking forward to leading a fantastic group of players and trying to defend the trophy."