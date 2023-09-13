Stats - Stokes 182 the highest individual ODI score for England
Boult also went past Richard Hadlee for the most five-fors for New Zealand in an action-packed first innings at The Oval
182 Ben Stokes' score against New Zealand is now the highest for England in ODI cricket, surpassing Jason Roy's 180 against Australia in 2018 at the MCG.
1 Number of individual scores higher than Stokes' 182 while batting at No. 4 or lower in ODIs. Viv Richards' unbeaten 189 against England in the 1984 Manchester ODI remains the highest, which came while batting at No.4.
2 Players with a higher individual score against New Zealand in ODIs than Stokes' 182. Shubman Gill scored 208 at the start of the year, while Sachin Tendulkar made an unbeaten 186 in 1999, both in Hyderabad.
1 Stokes' 182 is also the highest individual score in ODIs at The Oval, surpassing Evin Lewis' 176 not out against England in 2017. The previous highest score for an England batter at the venue was Roy's 162 against Sri Lanka in 2016.
84 Runs scored by Stokes in the region between forward square leg and midwicket with eight fours and five sixes. Out of his 182 runs, 141 came on the leg side including 12 fours and eight sixes.
368 England's total against New Zealand is the second-highest all-out total in the men's ODIs, behind West Indies' 389 all-out against England in 2019.
2 England's total of 368 is also the second-highest in ODIs at The Oval, behind New Zealand's 398 for 5 against the hosts in 2015.
31 Runs aggregated by England's bottom six batters (6-11) in the third ODI. It is their lowest in an all-out innings in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup game against New Zealand, where the bottom six batters collectively scored only nine runs.
6 Five-wicket hauls for Trent Boult in ODIs, the most by any bowler for New Zealand in the format, going past Sir Richard Hadlee's five five-fors. It was also Boult's maiden five-wicket haul away from home.
6 Instances of a batter scoring 150-plus runs and a bowler taking five-plus wickets in the same ODI innings. Stokes' 182 is the highest individual score in an ODI where an opposition bowler has taken a five-wicket haul.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo