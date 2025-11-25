Erin Osborne appointed Somerset Women head coach

Somerset have appointed Erin Osborne , the former Australia allrounder, as women's head coach. Osborne, 36, has signed a three-year contract and replaces Trevor Griffin, who stepped down after Somerset's first season in the newly professional Tier 1 county structure.

Osborne played 121 times for Australia between 2009 and 2016. She retired from domestic cricket in 2022, going on to hold a number of coaching roles with Canberra-based ACT Meteors.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Somerset as women's head coach," Osborne said. "This is an incredible opportunity to work with a club that has a proud history and a passionate supporter base.

"I look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place and working closely with the players, coaches, and support staff as we strive for continued growth and success."

Somerset finished bottom of the Vitality Blast group last season, although fared better in the One-Day Cup, winning six games out of 14 and just missing out on the knockouts.

On Osborne's appointment, Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said: "Erin was the standout candidate for the position, and her knowledge and experience, aligned with her drive to succeed, really resonated with the panel, and will stand the club in good stead moving forward.

"Her coaching path to date has seen Erin gain a thorough understanding of how to construct effective programmes, inspire players, and improve performance across female and male pathways. These traits will prove invaluable as we look to build on the inaugural year of professional women's cricket at the Cooper Associates County Ground.