ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's Test batting nominees: For India and against them

From the depths of 26 for 6 on a surface that had live grass on it, Litton played an innings that helped Bangladesh restore parity. Little did he know then that it would prove match-changing: a young Bangladesh pace attack used the surface that was meant to frighten their side to skittle Pakistan in the second innings and set up a smallish chase. Litton's innings was a lesson not just in discipline against spin early on but also in endurance: he kept wicket for all of the first innings in oppressive humidity before coming back out to bat with little time to recover. Blows to the hand while batting were brushed aside as he orchestrated a comeback for the ages with Mehidy Hasan, leading to Bangladesh's greatest Test series win.