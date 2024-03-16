Uncapped Farzana and 15-year-old Nishita in Bangladesh's ODI squad
Shamima Sultana has been let go; Lata Mondal and Shorifa Khatun added among reserves
Uncapped wicketkeeper Farzana Akter has booked a place in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Fifteen-year-old Nishita Akter Nishi, who played two ODIs against Pakistan last year, is also in.
Shamima Sultana, also a keeper-batter, makes way for Farzana. Lata Mondal and Shorifa Khatun, who had been part of Bangladesh's squad during their tour to South Africa, have been listed as standby players, along with Fariha Trisna, who was part of the reserves in South Africa as well.
All the three ODIs are day games, to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. They are part of the ICC Women's Championship, of which Australia are the current table-toppers with ten wins in 15 games. Bangladesh have won four of their 15 games and are placed seventh on the ten-team table.
Bangladesh have had wins against India, Pakistan and South Africa in their last three ODI series. Bangladesh tied a game with India in July - it did not go to a Super Over, because the extra time available had elapsed by before the match had ended - and won one in a 1-1 series draw. They did win a Super Over against Pakistan in an ODI in Mirpur in November, and pulled off a 119-run win in East London the following month.
Bangladesh have never hosted Australia previously. This tour will also comprise three T20Is - also day games in Mirpur - which follow the ODIs.
Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (capt), Nahida Akter (vice-capt), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan