For England's seamer-heavy squad, the World Cup is an endurance game

In what might seem a paradoxical pick for India, they have six quick bowlers in their line-up - and the decision to pick them all was never really all that tough

England train before a 2019 World Cup match. Going into that tournament at home, the side was as fit as it had been in a long time • Saeed Khan/Getty Images

When England's selectors met at Trent Bridge in August to select their World Cup squad, a non-negotiable quickly emerged. For all India's historic associations with spin bowling, there was a clear consensus that England should select six frontline seamers in their 15-man squad.

But during the month-long saga over which player would miss out, there was never any serious consideration given to the idea it would be a fast bowler.

"We'd have loved a couple more spots to get another batter and a spare spinner in," Luke Wright , part of England's selection panel, admitted. "It pushes another position out of the squad.

"But with a lot of travel and a lot of games in a short space of time, we are aware that with some of the injury risks our bowlers have, we need that cover," Wright said. "It gives us a chance to rotate the bowlers as needs be through a long tournament. The chance of having all those bowlers in the XI, playing all the games, all the way through is very slim."

Rob Ahmun, the England cricket board's head of performance science and medicine (top right) at a training session: "[W]e try not to get lost - it's not the data making the decisions" • Surjeet Yadav/AFP/Getty Images

England landed in Guwahati last Thursday for their warm-up games, and over the next 35-odd days, they will have played nine group games in eight different cities , with a flight after each one. It is a brutal schedule; India, the hosts, are the only other team who do not play consecutive games in the same city at least once.

"This will be a real significant task for the lads, especially given the schedule we've got," said Rob Ahmun, the ECB's head of performance science and medicine. "There'll be multiple flights and everything that comes with travelling in India, the actual physical demands of the game, and environmental challenges as well."

England's players will have to adapt quickly: after Thursday's tournament opener in the heat of Ahmedabad, they fly north to Dharamsala, where the stadium is nearly 1500 metres above sea level and the temperature will be nearly 20 degrees cooler.

Four years ago, England's success at home owed at least in part to their players' fitness. Nearly two years before the tournament, the ECB formed a working group comprising assistant coach Paul Farbrace, psychologist David Young, medical services lead Ben Langley, and strength and conditioning (S&C) coach Phil Scott. "We wanted to make sure everyone came in fresh, mentally and physically," Langley said.

England only used 13 players across that 2019 tournament but a similarly packed schedule like this in this year's World Cup - albeit with no internal flights - took plenty out of the squad: Eoin Morgan suffered a back spasm against West Indies. Roy missed three games with a calf strain. Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer had pain-killing injections to manage shoulder and side injuries.

Mark Wood trains in a GPS vest. The ECB's studies show England players ran nearly twice as much in 2019 World Cup games as against regular ODIs • Getty Images

Wood - who strained his side with three balls left in his spell in the final - and Woakes both look back at photographs from that epic game and laugh at how skinny they were. "I'm thin anyway, but that World Cup took so much out of us," Wood said. "Everyone was tired, carrying niggles; we'd put in such a huge effort."

It is no surprise that they looked slim. Last year, the University of Essex published research in collaboration with the ECB that revealed "a notable physical transformation" in England's cricketers between 2014 and 2020, one "that has likely resulted in an increase in lean mass and aerobic capacity".

The ECB's data, collected from GPS units worn by players, suggests that their total sprinting distance - defined as metres covered at a speed of at least 20kph - increases by 50-100% for most players between a bilateral ODI and a World Cup match. "And Woody had something like a 300% increase in his total volume of high-intensity sprint metres," Ahmun adds.

Just like cricket itself, sports science has been transformed by data. "When I started, we didn't have access to anything like what we do now," Ahmun said. "But we try not to get lost in it: it's not the data making the decisions. You can quite easily fall into that trap and say, 'He's bowled too many overs', but bearing the human element in mind is vitally important."

He ain't heavy, he's my masseur: Jos Buttler gives Mark Saxby a boost during the 2019 World Cup win celebrations • Getty Images

All of England's long-term planning for 2019 was "designed to get the lads to peak for that final", Ahmun said. "And they probably did: two of the fittest lads in the squad, Stokes and [Jos] Buttler were the two out there when it mattered, and in that Super Over." Langley said it was a source of pride that "come the final, everyone was available for selection".

Under Andrew Strauss' management, England made a point of taking a long-term approach - one that was inspired by Cricket Australia's management of their "big three" quicks: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. "If you don't have a dedicated team focusing on bespoke planning, you just get drawn into the game-by-game, series-by-series approach," Langley said.

All six of the fast bowlers whom England have taken to India have spent time out of the game through serious injuries in the last three years - as has Archer, a travelling reserve who hopes to make his comeback from injury in the latter stages of the World Cup. Willey, who has the best long-term fitness record of the seamers, believes his inclusion owed, at least in part, to his durability.

"Me staying fit, touch wood, is probably an asset to the group with guys who sometimes struggle with niggles," Willey said last month, before engaging in some horseplay: "Call me a donkey if you want, but [on] a tough trip, you just might need a donkey. They keep going, donkeys, don't they?"

Resist this: Jofra Archer gets some strength training in with S&C coach Phil Scott • Getty Images

The ECB's research suggests that 50-over cricket is the most physically demanding format. "You'll cover anywhere from 12-15km in a day, with a significant proportion of that at high speed," Ahmun explains. "Players always say if they haven't played a 50-over game for a little while, it's a rude awakening when they get back to it. And T20 is only making 50-over cricket faster."

England's players have been preparing for India all year, but their focused build-up started in their series against New Zealand last month. They started taking probiotics two weeks before travelling in order to mitigate disease and were joined in that series by Charlie Binns, an ECB nutritionist.

During the World Cup, ICC limits on personnel mean that England's science and medicine team will be relatively lean, comprising Craig de Weymarn (physio), Andy Mitchell (S&C), Mark Saxby (massage therapist) and Rob Young (team doctor). As with players, IPL experience among backroom staff is considered helpful, and encouraged by the ECB. Young has spent several seasons working with Rajasthan Royals, while team manager Wayne Bentley fulfils the same role at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Saxby - and Mahesh Aarya, a local massage therapist who has been enlisted for the tournament - will be particularly important on travel days. "We'll have massage on hand whenever we arrive at a new hotel," Ahmun says, "just to help players get over sitting around cramped up for four or five hours." Langley, who joined Mumbai Indians earlier this year after 15 years with the ECB, believes flights are the "toughest bits" of a home-and-away IPL season.

England will go from the heat of Ahmedabad to the cool mountain surrounds of Dharamsala in their first two games • ICC/Getty Images

The prohibitive cost of charter flights means teams often travel on commercial airlines: England's squad travelled in economy class on a flight from Mumbai to Guwahati last week. Langley said: "At the IPL, we had some big tall fast bowlers like Cameron Green: quite often, they were sitting in economy seats that just had a little bit more legroom."

Ahmun said: "Reece Topley is 6ft 8in; if he sits in a normal seat on a plane, the lad's knees are up by his ears. What the schedule tends to be is, they'll play a game, go about their recovery practices, and then the following morning it'll be up and then transfer. We always want the lads to be as active as possible on the day following the game to get their bloodflow going, so flying is probably the last thing the body needs."

When Rob Key joined the ECB as managing director of men's cricket last year, he quickly introduced separate management teams for the red- and white-ball squads, which has extended to backroom staff. It means a slightly lighter workload - even if the World Cup is followed almost immediately by a month in the Caribbean.