Trott warns England of Dharamsala outfield concerns ahead of Bangladesh fixture

The outfield was rated average after the Afghanistan-Bangladesh match with the ICC independent pitch consultant "comfortable" with its state

England's boundary fielders are bracing for a challenging day in Dharamsala on Tuesday, after being warned about the condition of the outfield at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium by their former batter and current Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott

The grass on the sand-based outfield is patchy and uneven, and several players slipped or lost their footing while fielding in the deep during Bangladesh's six-wicket win over Afghanistan on Saturday. The outfield is a long-standing problem at the venue, and had caused an India-Australia Test to be moved to Indore at short notice in February.

Trott had said that Mujeeb Ur Rahman was "lucky" to escape "a serious knee injury" when his knee dug into the turf as he attempted to make a boundary save. It is understood that he has contacted England players to warn them about its condition ahead of their fixture against Bangladesh

The match officials' report for Saturday's game described the condition of the outfield as "average", while Andy Atkinson, the ICC independent pitch consultant, inspected it on Sunday and was described as "comfortable" with its state.

"The process for assessing the condition of the pitch and outfield lies with the match officials under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, and the outfield at Dharamsala was rated as average after the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match," an ICC spokesperson said. "Additionally, the ICC independent pitch consultant has taken a look at the outfield today, and is comfortable with the conditions - as is Javagal Srinath , the Match Referee for the next game."

The HPCA ground staff watered the outfield immediately after the game, and did so again on Sunday afternoon - particularly the areas around the bowlers' run-ups. Tuesday's match will be played on a fresh pitch, two strips across from the unusually slow surface for Saturday's.

In the worst-case scenario, the umpires could - after consultation with the match referee - deem the condition of the ground as "dangerous or unreasonable", causing the game to be suspended in the first instance, and then abandoned. In that event, the teams would share the points. On Tuesday, Ahsan Raza and Paul Wilson will be the standing umpires, with Srinath as the match referee.