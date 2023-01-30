M Vijay retires from international cricket

Former India opener will explore "new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it"

M Vijay has called time on his international career to explore "new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it".

A classical Test opener, who, when at his peak, had a solid technique and immense patience against the new ball - his ability to leave the ball earned him great praise during India's tour of England in 2014 - Vijay finished with 3982 Test runs in 105 innings at an average of 38.28. He made 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries, with a best of 167 against Australia in Hyderabad in 2013.

"I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments," 38-year-old Vijay said in a statement. "I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to the new chapter in my life."

Will Vijay explore opportunities in overseas T20 leagues?

In June last year, speaking at an event to launch the 2022 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Vijay had said he wanted to "play as long as possible". While he hasn't said if he would be pursuing opportunities in T20 leagues around the world, Vijay's retirement note didn't make a mention of retirement from anything apart from international cricket.

Not long ago, in fact, he had hinted at playing outside India. "I am almost done with BCCI and am looking for opportunities abroad," Vijay had told former India batter WV Raman on Wednesdays With WV, a weekly show on Sportstar. "After 30 in India, it's a taboo. I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street.

"The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But, unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what's in your hand. You can't control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened, happened."

M Vijay had his best years in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings, winning the title in 2010 and 2011 with them • BCCI

Vijay was a key member of India's Test squad for a five-year period between 2013 and 2018. From December 2013 to January 2015, when India played all their Test cricket away from home - in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia - Vijay faced the most balls and scored the second-most runs for the team. He was also one of only three players to average more than 40.

Though a Test opener in the classical mould, Vijay also featured in 106 IPL games and led two franchises: Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Punjab Kings. However, much of his success came for Chennai Super Kings, with whom he won two IPL titles, in 2010 and 2011. The triumph in 2011 was particularly special as Vijay earned the Player-of-the-Match award for his 52-ball 95 in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Overall, he scored 2619 runs in the IPL, with two centuries and 13 half-centuries, scoring his runs at a strike rate of 121.87.

Vijay also had short stints with Essex and Somerset in the English county championship.