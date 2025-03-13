Gladiator or gimmick? Anderson snub epitomises Hundred's conflicted purpose

"Are you a Gladiator? Do you have the will and the skill?"

At the age of 42, but still with the body of a Greek god, James Anderson would probably answer "yes" to both of those questions, whether he was pushing off from the sightscreen at Old Trafford or from a giant hamster-ball launcher in a Saturday night gameshow.

Never mind that the Hundred might prefer to be seen in loftier company, English cricket's chosen prime-time offering has more than a few traits in common with "Gladiators", ITV's eponymous hit which pitches plucky members of the public against a range of beefcakes in a series of taxing athletic pursuits.

Kids love both concepts, by all accounts, even if more established sports fans tend to view them, at best, with indifference and, at worst, disdain or outright loathing. And the strides towards gender parity have been a key aspect of the appeal, with the men's and women's competitions in both cases having equal and interchangeable merit (if not, in the Hundred's case, equal pay just yet).

Dare one say it, however, grumpy has-beens have long been a central plank of Gladiators' success. Fans of the original series in the 1990s had "Wolf" as the original pantomime baddie, while the modern-day villain is the taciturn, tantrum-prone "Viper" (alongside the engagingly egomanicial "Legend"). At least London Spirit have got David Warner lined up for 2025, but you can see where this one's going, can't you?

Yes, Anderson's enduring heart to be a winner made not the blindest bit of difference in Wednesday night's Hundred draft. For the fifth time (and, given what's at stake from next year onwards, let's fervently hope the final time), the tournament's organisers again failed to work out whether it is sport or entertainment that they will be overseeing in the prime weeks of the English summer.

Should we care that an England legend, who hasn't played a professional T20 fixture in more than a decade, has just been snubbed by a tournament that was last month valued at approximately £2 billion? Your answer depends on what you think the ECB ought to be getting out of the Hundred this summer, seeing as it has already got exactly what the tournament was created for.

Wolf (left) and Cobra pose ahead of the original series of Gladiators in 1992 • Getty Images

As England's stake in a fragmenting international market, the Hundred has fulfilled its purpose admirably. At an operational level, however, the ECB has consistently struggled to pitch it in a manner appropriate to the sport that they already serve. The tournament, they have long said, is not aimed at cricket's established fans, which would be fine in principle, were it not for the contempt with which that insistence had been burnished, and the collateral damage it has caused along the way, particularly in hastening the decline of the very international game that, by design, it is there to replace.

As such, every new season has been a bundle of contradictions, at one level or another, but this year's competition doesn't even seem to be aimed at future fans either. Who knows what the Hundred will look like from 2026 onwards, when IPL team-names begin to oust the competition's existing brands, and the kits start to get a makeover - including, it is proposed, a garish MCC egg-and-bacon strip to replace London Spirit's existing Tyrells' blue. Vikram Banjeree, the Hundred's MD, recently admitted the competition needed more "tribalism" to gain proper traction with its fans, but in the rapacious world of financially focused sports leagues, the only constant is change.

The draft itself rather confirmed the impression that this year's tournament will be an unusually listless exercise. Where once the player selection process had been envisioned as an appointment-to-view Sunday evening event on Sky Sports, this year's version wasn't even deemed worthy of a fixed YouTube camera. Instead, contracts worth up to £200,000 a pop were drip-fed through a tournament-run live blog on a half-hour delay, without so much as a peep behind the curtain to whet any wider media interest. No doubt the Silicon Valley tech bros were especially entranced by the spectacle.

Beyond the immediate confusion, however, there are still wider issues that the Hundred still isn't making any attempt to address. In the build-up to the draft, a preview piece on BBC Sport (a tournament partner, remember) was inundated with the usual vitriol: "Couldn't care less" … "pantomime time" … "a joke competition" … "just ever-changing teams of random individuals, picked like in a school playground …" and so it went on.

Of course, the ECB is entitled to show off its swag-bag as a pointed rejoinder, but there's no way that anyone who cares for cricket in this country can just close their ears to the hatred, and pretend it will all just go away now that the money is rolling in. The bad blood is real and lasting, and a rapprochement seems no closer to fruition.

Maybe it's easy to cling too tightly to the past, and miss the bigger picture. Elsewhere in this week's sporting news, the Manchester United Supporters Trust couldn't help but sound like stick-in-the-muds when failing to get giddily excited about Old Trafford's extraordinary expansion plans. No doubt their concerns about ticket prices and in-stadium atmosphere have merit, but lads … can't you just look at that £2 billion's worth of real-estate investment and be happy for once?

But, while snubbing Anderson's advances could be seen as a statement of sporting seriousness as the Hundred prepares for its loaded new future, it does seem odd - in these remarkable circumstances - to pass over the appeal of one man who could, at the very least, have given cricket's disenfranchised masses a reason to tune in and pass judgement on their own terms.

Anderson played his first T20 match way back in July 2004, in the format's second season, and a full year before its first international fixture. But it's not as though he's been a stranger to the Hundred's new demographics, with his guest slots as a BBC summariser and numerous matchday masterclasses. His Tailenders' podcast sidekicks, Felix White and Greg James, were even co-opted onto Oval Invincibles' board in the lead-up to the equity sale.

Yes, Anderson will still be toiling away on the county circuit for another season yet, but that fact in itself merely exacerbates the sense of a heritage spurned - a fair few fans may pop into Lord's from April 4 to watch him open the county season with Lancashire, and he may even feature in his first 50-over game in six years when the One-Day Cup takes place in the Hundred's immense shadow in August.

But surely there would have been merit in a one-season deal for a grand old man who just wants to be able to flame out on his own terms, and provide a last bit of entertainment along the way. It would have been a vehicle, if nothing else, to lure a few of the unconverted through the gates - maybe even with their kids in tow, flushed with memories of what it was like to be young and starry-eyed - and begin some sort of a healing process before the true upheaval begins next year.