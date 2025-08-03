Brook and Root put England in sight of 3-1

Tea England 247 and 317 for 4 (Brook 111, Root 98*, Duckett 54) need 57 more runs to beat India 224 and 396

Brook was given a life late in the morning session, picking out Mohammed Siraj at long leg with a miscued pull shot only for Siraj to tread on the advertising toblerone on the boundary rope. Rather than prompting a change in approach, the reprieve led Brook to double down, slapping India's seamers around as he raced to 38 off 30 balls at lunch.

If he rode his luck at times, his attacking intent worked in his favour: soon after lunch, Prasidh Krishna drew a thick outside edge which flew away between the solitary slip and gully, with the field spread to try and keep a lid on England's scoring. He continued to bludgeon anything short through the leg side, but rotated the strike with ease through the afternoon.

Brook's celebrations are typically restrained but he showed his emotion when sprinting back for two to reach three figures, pumping his fists, swishing his bat and throwing his head back in relief. He was out seven balls later, losing his bat as he attempted to swipe Akash Deep for a third boundary in a row, but the damage had been done.

Root, meanwhile, played in Brook's slipstream, ticking over with few qualms and occasionally freeing his arms - including belting Ravindra Jadeja back over his head for four, and swinging a high full toss over midwicket. India could not dislodge him, reviewing unsuccessfully after Siraj trapped him on the pad on 88, and he responded with back-to-back boundaries to reach 98.