Harry Conway joins Northamptonshire on four-match deal

Australian seamer Harry Conway has signed a deal with Northamptonshire to play in the County Championship during May.

Conway will join Wantage Road for four Division Two matches. His first will be against Leicestershire (May 2) before fixtures against Lancashire, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire.

The 32-year-old has made three appearances for Sheffield Shield finalists South Australia this winter, taking eight wickets at 27.12. A quick bowler capable of extracting decent bounce, Conway reinforces Northamptonshire's seam options which were diminished by the loss of Jack White to Yorkshire at the end of last season.

A former Australia U19, Conway came through at New South Wales, before eventually swapping states with a move to the Adelaide Oval in 2022. He boasts a first-class record of 119 wickets at 28.86 across 46 appearances.

Conway joins fellow South Australian Darren Lehmann who now heads up the coaching team at Northamptonshire. Both he and South African Matthew Breetzke are the club's overseas options for the first half of the season, before the arrival of India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from June until the end of the season.

"I'm super excited for the opportunity to come over and try and win games for an awesome County," said Conway in a statement released on Friday. "The team is full of young talent, and I can't wait to play under an international standard coach in Darren Lehmann."

Lehmann believes Conway's skillsets will see him thrive during his stint. "Harry perfectly fits the mould of English conditions and will hopefully help us get off to a positive start."