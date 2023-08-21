Hasaranga, Pathirana, Babar headline LPL 2023's team of the tournament

An exhilirating finish in the LPL 2023 final wrapped up a thrilling tournament. Here's how the Team of the Tournament lines up

Babar Azam (Colombo Strikers)

Runs 261, Average 32.62, Strike rate 132.48 1.(Colombo Strikers)

Even before the LPL auction, Babar's services had been locked up as Colombo Strikers' Icon overseas signing. It would prove to be an astute move as the Pakistan skipper racked up 261 runs in 8 innings, including the only hundred of the season. Sadly for Colombo, his output waned as the tournament wore on, but such was his early form he still ended as the second-highest run scorer.

Avishka Fernando (Dambulla Aura)

Runs 244, Average 27.11, Strike rate 125.12 2.(Dambulla Aura)

After three successful seasons with Jaffna, Avishka took his talents to Dambulla this season as their pre-auction Platinum signing. While he only ended fourth in the run charts, he was a large part of Dambulla's run to the finals, with his aggressive approach at the top proving particularly valuable on the frequently two-paced tracks. He also showcased more intent this year, highlighted by his 14 sixes - a figure only matched by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dinesh Chandimal (B-Love Kandy)

Runs 259, Average 25.90, Strike rate 125.12 3.(B-Love Kandy)

It's been quite some time since Chandimal was given any serious consideration as an effective limited-overs option, but this year he showed that an old dog can indeed learn new tricks - or in this case, relearn long forgotten old ones. Chandimal's strike rate of 125.12 was far and away above his career T20I strike rate of 103.60. What's more? He was delivering them on a consistent basis - across 10 innings he failed to cross 20 just three times.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (Dambulla Aura)

Runs 234, Average 26, Strike rate 123.80 4.(Dambulla Aura)

Sadeera was Player of the Series in last year's LPL, so it was pleasing to see him follow that up with another stellar tournament - this time for Dambulla. Once again he has been the picture of consistency, only failing to reach double digits once in 10 outings. Of those, his 30-ball 36 in the final, despite coming in a losing cause, might have been arguably the best of the lot, counterpunching in the powerplay against Kandy's spinners on a tricky surface.

Both Noor Ahmad and Dhananjaya de Silva make the TOTM • SLC

Lasith Croospulle (Galle Titans)

Runs 232, Average 33.14, Strike rate 139.75 5.

While the rest of the names on this list are more of the household variety, Croospulle's isn't quite there yet. In Galle side littered with powerhitters, it was the 24-year-old from Negombo that most caught the eye with his measured and confident stroke play at the top of the order. While not renowned for his big hitting, he made up for it with clever placement and eager running, meaning that his strike rate was consistently amongst the highest in the tournament.

Dhananjaya de Silva (Dambulla Aura)

Wickets 10, Economy rate 6.93, Runs 192, Strike rate 128.85 6.(Dambulla Aura)

Rarely did Dhananjaya set this LPL alight, but hardly ever did he fail. His only scores of note - 43, 61 and 40 - came in losing causes, but were crucial in helping his side remain competitive, while he was twice there to calmly see home a successful chase. With the ball, only thrice did he fail to pick up a wicket, but only once did he pick up more than a solitary scalp - on that occasion he put up career-best figures of 4 for 6 in two overs; he might have had more, but as stand-in skipper he felt there were better bowling options to call on and didn't bowl out.

Wanindu Hasaranga (B-Love Kandy)

Wickets 19, Economy rate 5.51, Runs 279, Strike rate 189.79 7.(B-Love Kandy)

After their first three games, Kandy had won one, lost two, and Hasaranga had a grand total of 18 runs and one wicket. But then, they changed things up. From a lower-order batter, the captain was floated up the line-up as an experiment in the fourth game, and the move proved a masterstroke. With Hasaranga's devastating ball-striking used as needed, either in the powerplay or against spin in the middle overs, opposition plans were thrown in the mud. Then with the ball, the gradually more sluggish surfaces afforded Hasaranga the type of assistance he thrives on.

Noor Ahmad (Dambulla Aura)

Wickets 12, Average 18.33, Economy rate 7.09 8.(Dambulla Aura)

With 12 wickets in eight innings, Noor's bowling impact was only behind that of Hasaranga's. Frequently asked to bowl in the middle overs, his skiddy wristspin proved a strong weapon for Dambulla in building pressure. Only once in his eight matches did he go wicketless, while his three wickets in the final nearly turned a straightforward chase in his side's favour.

Not a season to remember for Colombo, but Pathirana was red hot • SLC

Matheesha Pathirana (Colombo Strikers)

Wickets 12, Average 20.08, Economy rate 8.76 9.(Colombo Strikers)

The rawness is still apparent for all to see, with stray deliveries either side of the wicket a frequent occurrence with the young slinger. But when he gets it on target Pathirana is an absolute handful, troubling batters with his express pace and awkward bounce. Still only 20, once he masters his control, Sri Lanka will have a real star on their hands.

Lahiru Kumara (Galle Titans)

Wickets 8, Average 11.25, Economy rate 5.29 10.(Galle Titans)

Kumara only played the last five games, but such was his impact you wonder what he could do if he were able to remain fit consistently. His fierce new ball spells, where he frequently found a hard length at pace, proved extremely difficult to get away. His death bowling has also come on leaps, making a him a viable option at both ends of the innings.

Nuwan Pradeep (B-Love Kandy)

Wickets 14, Average 16.50, Economy rate 8.88 11.(B-Love Kandy)