Hurricane warning leaves India stranded in Barbados after World Cup triumph

The airport has been shut down indefinitely with the hurricane expected to pass by Barbados on Sunday night local time

A hurricane warning has left the T20 World Cup-winning India team stranded in Barbados.

Hurricane Beryl (Category 4) is expected to pass by Barbados on Sunday night local time with the centre of the storm approximately 80 miles off the south coast. India are currently staying at the Hilton Hotel. They were initially planning a charter straight home but the airport has been closed since Sunday evening. South Africa had left earlier on Sunday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that board is planning a felicitation for the victorious team after they reach India.

"Like you we are also stuck here. After the travel plans are clear, we will think about the felicitation," Shah told reporters in Barbados.

Shah: New India coach to take charge from SL series

Shah has said that the Indian team will have a new head coach from the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka starting later this month, but did not reveal who has been finalised to succeed the outgoing Rahul Dravid

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is the frontrunner to take up the position of the head coach. The Cricket Advisory Committee [CAC] has conducted the interviews for the post and shortlisted Gambhir and former India women's coach WV Raman

"Both coach and selector appointments will be made shortly," Shah who is in the Caribbean with the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024, said. "CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but a new coach will join from the Sri Lanka series."

The Indian team is due to tour Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs starting July 27.

'From Rohit to Virat, all excelled'

Shah also praised the efforts of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning knock in the final against South Africa which India won by seven runs in Barbados . Both Kohli and Rohit announced their retirement from T20Is after the triumph and were joined by allrounder Ravindra Jadeja in saying goodbye to the format a day later.

"It was the same captain last year and same here in Barbados. We won all games except the final in 2023 [ODI World Cup] as Australia played better. This time we worked even harder and played better to win the title," Shah said. "If you look at other teams, experience counts. From Rohit to Virat, all excelled. Experience makes a lot of difference. In World Cups, you can't experiment much also. A good player knows when to say goodbye to the game, we saw that yesterday. You look at Rohit's strike rate, it is better than a lot of young players."

India, who had lost big finals in the past decade, finally ended their title drought after losing two ICC finals - World Test Championship and ODI World Cup final - over the last 12 months and Shah hoped the winning run would continue.

"I would want India to win all the titles. We have the biggest bench strength, only three players from this team are going to Zimbabwe. We can field three teams if the need arises," he said. "The way this team is progressing, our target is to win World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy. There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there."

On Hardik Pandya's all-round performance in the T20 World Cup and chances of him taking over the captaincy from Rohit, Shah said: "Captaincy will be decided by the selectors and we will announce it after discussing with them. You asked about Hardik, there were lot of questions over his form but the selectors showed faith in him and he proved himself."