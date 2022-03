Kagiso Rabada moves up to No. 3 on Test bowlers' table, while in ODIs, Rashid Khan has re-entered the top ten

Away in New Zealand, South Africa completed a remarkable bounce back as they won the second Test in Christchurch to square the series. Kagiso Rabada was the Player of the Match there for his eight wickets in the game - to go with a handy innings of 47 - and that meant a sharp rise of three spots to No. 3 among Test bowlers. Only Pat Cummins and R Ashwin are now above him.

Following New Zealand's disappointing performance, Kyle Jamieson dropped two spots to fifth and Tim Southee went down one spot to sixth among Test bowlers, while Devon Conway 's 92 in the second innings took him up six places to No. 17.

Back to T20Is, and Muhammad Waseem 's 112 in 66 balls in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A against Ireland not only gave UAE the title , it also put him at No. 12 among batters in the format. This is now the highest any UAE batter has reached on the T20I rankings, with Waseem topping the 13th place achieved by Shaiman Anwar in 2017.