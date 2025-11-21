Rib injury rules Kagiso Rabada out of second Test too
Kagiso Rabada will remain with the team for the Guwahati Test but return home immediately after and miss the white-ball series
Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the second India vs South Africa Test match, in Guwahati from Saturday, after not recovering sufficiently from the rib bone stress injury that had kept him out of the opening Test of the series in Kolkata.
"The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour," Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Friday morning, a day off from the start of the game. "He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test."
This will put him out of the white-ball series in India that will follow the Tests.
As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Rabada had not bowled since sustaining the injury in training last Tuesday in Kolkata and did not train on Wednesday in Guwahati.
Simon Harmer, with an eight-wicket match haul, was South Africa's bowling star in Kolkata, and they had Keshav Maharaj as the second spinner there with Marco Jansen the fast-bowling frontman and Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch chipping in. Mulder, though, bowled just five overs in the Test, and while Bosch bowled more, he had just the one wicket - of Rishabh Pant in the first innings - to show for his efforts. Bosch made a valuable contribution of 25 runs from No. 9 in South Africa's second innings, though.
Lungi Ngidi is the other fast bowler in South Africa's line-up.