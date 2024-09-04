Matches (11)
India newsfile

Harpreet Singh moves to Madhya Pradesh

He is the second player to move to Madhya Pradesh this season, after Odisha's Subhranshu Senapati

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Sep-2024 • 37 mins ago
Harpreet Singh Bhatia was playing his first IPL game in almost 11 years, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023, Lucknow, April 15, 2023

Harpreet Singh played five games for Punjab Kings across IPLs 2023 and 2024  •  BCCI

Batter Harpreet Singh will move from Chhattisgarh to Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming domestic season. Harpreet, 33, comes with the experience of 75 first-class games, 90 List-A games and 89 T20s. Last season, he did not play a Ranji Trophy game, but hit 139 runs in six Vijay Hazare Trophy games, and 155 in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali matches. Harpreet was also with Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 and 2024.
He is the second player to move to Madhya Pradesh this season, after Odisha batter Subhranshu Senapati.
