Harpreet Singh moves to Madhya Pradesh
He is the second player to move to Madhya Pradesh this season, after Odisha's Subhranshu Senapati
Batter Harpreet Singh will move from Chhattisgarh to Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming domestic season. Harpreet, 33, comes with the experience of 75 first-class games, 90 List-A games and 89 T20s. Last season, he did not play a Ranji Trophy game, but hit 139 runs in six Vijay Hazare Trophy games, and 155 in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali matches. Harpreet was also with Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 and 2024.
