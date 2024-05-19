Stats - RCB do six in a row, and Kohli does it in sixes

There was a lot of drama, as expected, in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) "quarter-final" at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. We'll deal with that elsewhere. Here, away from it, the numbers. The biggest of them all: RCB completing a run of six wins in a row to qualify for the playoffs after being written off.

6 - Consecutive wins - each of them a must-win - for RCB to qualify for the playoffs. This is, interestingly, the second-longest winning streak for RCB in the IPL, behind the seven they won in succession in the 2011 edition. RCB had five successive wins in 2009 and 2016, too, when they made it to the final.

1 - Number of wins for RCB in their first eight matches in IPL 2024. These are the fewest wins for any team in the first eight matches in a season where they have qualified for playoffs. The previous fewest was two wins for Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2014, where they won five of their last six league games.

2 - Number of teams to have won each of their last six matches in the league stage of an IPL edition, including RCB in 2024. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their final seven league matches of 2014 and finished with nine consecutive wins to win the title.

3 - IPL 2024 is only the third season where CSK have failed to make it to the playoffs. They previously missed out in 2020 and 2022, when they finished second last.

5-0 - RCB's record in the IPL matches played on May 18. CSK was the opposition on May 18 in 2013, 2014 and 2024, and they also had wins against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016 and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2023, all on May 18.

157 - Sixes hit by RCB batters in IPL 2024. They are the first team to hit 150-plus sixes - Sixes hit by RCB batters in IPL 2024. They are the first team to hit 150-plus sixes in a T20 tournament . The 146 sixes by SRH in this IPL are the next most by a team in a T20 tournament.

6 - Number of 200-plus totals by RCB in IPL 2024. These are the - Number of 200-plus totals by RCB in IPL 2024. These are the joint-highest number of 200-plus totals for a team in a single edition of the IPL. MI had six 200-plus totals in the 16 matches they played last year, while KKR also have six 200-plus totals in IPL 2024 across 12 completed games.

3040 - Runs by - Runs by Virat Kohli in the IPL at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He is the first player to complete 3000 runs at a venue in the IPL.