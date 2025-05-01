Chahal, Khaleel and Noor make IPL 2025 Purple Cap race interesting
Nothing changed at the top of the Orange Cap table after CSK vs PBKS, but with Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action tonight, don't rule out a new top run-getter inside the next 24 hours
Two days and no change in the top three of the Orange and Purple Cap tables in IPL 2025, but that was to be expected with some of the teams without table-toppers in action. But just below the top few, there was some movement after Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday night and, don't worry, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) should shake up those tables tonight.
Noor Ahmad, the Purple Cap holder till not long ago, picked up one wicket against PBKS and Khaleel Ahmed two. Those returns kept Noor at No. 3 with 15 wickets, only behind Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans (GT), who have 18 and 17 respectively. Just below Noor is Khaleel, on 14 wickets like Delhi Capitals' (DC) Mitchell Starc, but with a superior average and economy rate.
It's crowded below them. Yuzvendra Chahal's four-for, including a hat-trick, against CSK has taken his tally up to 13 and moved him past a host of bowlers to joint-sixth, with Harshal Patel of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Krunal Pandya (RCB), Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and MI's Trent Boult.
RR vs MI tonight will feature Suryakumar Yadav (No. 3) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (No. 4), and remember, they are just 29 and 30 runs behind Orange Cap holder B Sai Sudharsan at the moment respectively. That cap could well go back to Suryakumar or find a new head with Jaiswal by the end of Thursday.
RCB's Virat Kohli, meanwhile, is still in second spot, with Jos Buttler (GT) and Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) the others to have crossed the 400-run mark.
The 72 he scored against CSK has also given Shreyas Iyer a bit of a boost after a few low scores - he is at No. 10 now with 360 runs.
Meanwhile, here's what the ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like at this stage.
Take a look at these other tables too.