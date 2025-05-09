IPL 'is on as of now', says league chairman Arun Dhumal

Arun Dhumal, the IPL chairman, has said that the IPL is awaiting government directives to decide whether the tournament will continue or not, amid border tensions between India and Pakistan, but "it is on as of now".

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI on Thursday night after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 game in Dharamsala was called off after 10.1 overs owing to what an IPL statement called " a significant technical failure ".

The next game is on Friday, in Lucknow, between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Dhumal said, "Yes, it is on as of now, but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind."

Following the abandonment in Dharamsala, players and support staff of both teams will be transported to Delhi via a special train from Pathankot, located about 85km from Dharamsala. The teams will travel to Pathankot by road. Dharamsala's lone airport, along with the ones in neighbouring Kangra and Chandigarh, are currently closed as part of India's precautionary measures.