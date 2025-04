Marsh out as LSG bowl against GT

LSG will be without Mitchell Marsh , their second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025 and third highest overall behind Nicholas Pooran and B Sai Sudharsan, who will be in action on Saturday. Marsh missed out because his daughter is unwell, according to Pant. LSG brought in Delhi batter Himmat Singh in place of Marsh, but he was listed at No. 4 in their team sheet. Pooran was carded to open along with Aiden Markram.