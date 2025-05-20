Stoinis, Inglis, Hardie and Jamieson to link up with Punjab Kings on Tuesday

Stoinis and Inglis have had limited time with PBKS this season, with the team rotating their overseas players looking to find a stable middle order, even though they've had a successful season so far on the back of their top-order and bowlers. Stoinis has scored 82 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 167.34 while Inglis has hit 92 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 139.39.