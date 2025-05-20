Stoinis, Inglis, Hardie and Jamieson to link up with Punjab Kings on Tuesday
They'll be available for selection right away, starting with PBKS' next game against DC on Saturday
The Punjab Kings' (PBKS) overseas quartet of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Kyle Jamieson are arriving in India and joining the team on Tuesday, ESPNcricinfo has learnt.
All four are available for selection right away, starting with PBKS' next IPL 2025 fixture against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 24, as the side look to push for a top-two finish after securing playoff qualification for the first time since IPL 2014.
Stoinis and Inglis have had limited time with PBKS this season, with the team rotating their overseas players looking to find a stable middle order, even though they've had a successful season so far on the back of their top-order and bowlers. Stoinis has scored 82 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 167.34 while Inglis has hit 92 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 139.39.
Hardie, the seam-bowling all-rounder from Western Australia, is yet to feature this season and was picked for INR 1.25 crore at the auction. Jamieson - who replaced his injured countryman Lockie Ferguson earlier in the season - is also yet to play for PBKS. Atleast one of them could have a key role in the playoffs, though, once Marco Jansen leaves for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the end of the league stage.
The other overseas players in the PBKS squad are Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett and Mitch Owen. After their game against DC on Saturday, PBKS have their final league stage game on Monday, May 26, against Mumbai Indians.