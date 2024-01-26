Jack Leach's 'pretty serious' knee injury compounds England struggles

Jack Leach was often in the game but didn't find much luck or support • Getty Images

A left knee injury to Jack Leach compounded a miserable second day for England in Hyderabad that saw India march to a first-innings lead of 175 in the first Test.

Leach, who has been Ben Stokes' main spinner throughout his tenure and came into this match as the leader of a three-pronged spin attack, sustained the injury trying to save a boundary on day one before aggravating the knee in Friday's morning session. It limited the left-arm spinner to just 16 of the 87 overs in the day, bowling at most four overs in a spell and at times leaving the field for treatment.

"He banged his knee last night, the first dive down at fine leg," Jeetan Patel, England's spin-bowling coach, said. "Then he banged it again today and it's giving him a little gyp, to be honest. You noticed in the outfield he was a little sluggish trying to get to balls, but he stuck at it and I thought he actually bowled really, really well considering.

"It must be pretty serious, or serious for him anyway, because the reality is he wouldn't shirk that responsibility. It is sore enough. You watch him in the outfield and I don't think it's a graze. For him to come back and keep bowling the overs he did... I believe he'll be back in the fourth innings.

"That's what Jack does for this team, he'll always put in. But it's an bit of a shame from where he's come [recovering from a stress fracture of the back last summer] to dive on one at fine leg and all of a sudden you're hobbling around. He'll be back. He's one of the strongest guys in the team. We've had to share the load and the I thought the guys did really well."

Joe Root had little luck on a tiring day • AFP/Getty Images

Joe Root stepped up to bowl 25 overs in Leach's absence, taking 2 for 77 so far. Debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley and 19-year-old legspinner Rehan Ahmed also pitched in, with Hartley taking his first two wickets in Test cricket, but were inconsistent. The lack of control allowed India to make it to 421 for 7 at stumps, with Ravindra Jadeja (81 not out) and Axar Patel (35*) unbeaten overnight.

Patel remained bullish about England's chances despite the match situation but ceded success, both in the match and the series as a whole, is reliant on improvements to Leach's knee overnight.