Bumrah rested for fourth Test against England

The decision to give Bumrah a break has been made keeping his workload in mind - he's bowled 80.5 overs in the first three Tests - with an IPL season coming up followed closely by the 2024 T20 World Cup beginning on June 1. There was speculation that Bumrah was going to be rested for the third Test in Rajkot but, with the series level at 1-1, he eventually played the fixture.