Bumrah rested for fourth Test against England

Mukesh, meanwhile, had played the second Test against England when Mohammed Siraj was rested but bowled only 12 overs in Vishakapatnam for figures of 1 for 70. If India play two fast bowlers in Ranchi, the choice for the second quick will be between Mukesh and the uncapped Akash Deep , who was included in the squad for the last three Tests after topping the wicket charts for India A in the recent first-class games against England Lions.