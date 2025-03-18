Leicestershire sign Shan Masood on all-format deal

Leicestershire have signed Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood on an all-format deal for the 2025 summer.

The 35-year-old, who oversaw a Test series win against England last year, will bring experience and batting pedigree to Grace Road. He is due to begin his stint in May, following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League, and should make his Leicestershire debut on May 31, against his former county, Derbyshire.

The move confirms the end of Masood's association with Yorkshire, following the culmination of a two-year deal which saw him captain the club since 2023. The left-handed opener amassed 1,240 County Championship runs at an average of 53.91 in 15 matches, helping Yorkshire earn promotion back to Division One in 2024.

He had originally moved to Headingley following an impressive 2022 summer with Derbyshire, in which he scored 1,078 first-class runs at 82.61. It was during this stint, in April, that Masood struck 219 against Leicestershire in an innings victory, becoming the first Derbyshire batter to score back-to-back double centuries following 239 versus Sussex the week before.

Masood has been capped 90 times by Pakistan across all formats, including 42 Test caps, and joins club captain Peter Handscomb and Netherlands allrounder Logan van Beek as Leicestershire's overseas options for the upcoming campaign. He is expected to be available throughout the season, with no Test matches scheduled over the English summer. That could change if the PCB decide to recall him to their limited-overs set-up for a tour of the Caribbean starting on July 31, though Masood's last international white-ball appearance came in May 2023.

"I am really excited to have the chance to play all three formats for Leicestershire. I have always admired the club and have had great conversations with a lot of the team during the last three seasons," Masood said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"I love playing at Uptonsteel County Ground. The fans get behind the team in strong numbers and the games I have been a part of have always been a great spectacle. The club has been very competitive in all formats and produced some fantastic young players over the last few years. It is an exciting time to join the Foxes."

Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, added: "We are delighted to welcome someone of Shan's calibre to Leicestershire. He is a proven talent both internationally and in county cricket, and someone who can win matches in all three formats.