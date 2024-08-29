Nearly 17 years later, Lou Vincent receives special 100th ODI cap

Lou Vincent , the former New Zealand international, received a special cap earlier this month to commemorate his 100th ODI, nearly 17 years since the milestone in 2007. Sir Richard Hadlee presented Vincent the cap in Auckland at a small ceremony attended by Vincent's family and some former team-mates.

"It was a lovely way to be acknowledged for my cricketing career, and to be able to use the night as an avenue to say thank you very, very much to people who've been by my side through the great times and the tricky times," Vincent told The Post. "It was a really memorable, special night with some lovely words spoken."

Vincent, who finished with 2413 runs in 102 ODIs, also played 23 Tests and nine T20Is between 2001 and 2007. He then played in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) and was on the domestic circuit until 2014, when he was banned for life by the ECB for corrupt activities on the county circuit.

In December 2023, the ECB revised the punishment , allowing Vincent to return to working in domestic cricket.

"The past is the past," Vincent said in Auckland. "It was powerful that I had such huge support for the application for the ban to be appealed and there was no opposition from the ECB, they fully respected the work I'd done behind the scenes over the last few years and using my experiences to help educate the next generation of players."

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said the board had been sitting on Vincent's commemorative cap "for probably 13 years."

"The reality is, you can't forget what he actually did and he would be the first to admit that, but he's done his penance and no one has done more to fight match-fixing than he has by being so open and telling everything that he knew," Weenink said. "When the opportunity came, it was really the least we could do to present him with his cap."

According to Vincent, Hadlee - the former chairman of selectors who had first picked him for New Zealand - was in tears while presenting the cap.

"I was able to say to him 'Richard, you are New Zealand Cricket, you are the best player we've ever had, you've achieved so much, and for you to take time out and fly to Auckland to want to present this cap to me is so, so humbling and a reflection of the great man you are," Vincent said. "And he was in tears. Sir Richard Hadlee in tears!"

Vincent's 100th ODI appearance came in Cape Town in December 2007 , where he scored 18 and also took his only ODI wicket by dismissing Jacques Kallis. Now 45, and slowly returning to cricket, Vincent recently turned out for Seddon Cricket Club and was involved in a five-day match to raise awareness on men's mental health.