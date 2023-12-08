Lou Vincent's life ban revised, allowing him to return to domestic cricket

Decision taken by the ECB's disciplinary body, in view of Vincent "demonstrating the very highest levels of contrition and remorse" in the decade after being caught up in corruption

In a media statement on Friday, the ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) said it was revoking the life ban having received from Vincent "compelling evidence demonstrating the very highest levels of contrition and remorse and the very best efforts to make amends wherever possible".

The CDC's decision comes in response to a "clemency" appeal by Vincent. In 2014, the ECB had imposed a life ban on Vincent barring him from playing cricket at any level, entering any cricket ground, or coaching the game in a professional capacity after he admitted in an open letter that he was a "cheat" . Vincent had been handed 11 life-bans relating to events that occurred during his time at Sussex in 2008 and seven offences committed at the 2011 Champions League Twenty20.

Gerard Elias, representing the CDC, said that it had heard not just Vincent before it's decision to revise the ban but also the ICC, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the ECB. Elias said that "cogent and compelling" reasons were needed for the life ban to be downgraded, something Vincent provided. "In particular, this decision was taken in the light of Mr Vincent's conduct following his sanction," Elias said, "Namely: full and frank admissions and the fullest disclosures; immediate and total co-operation with cricket and civil authorities in various parts of the world; and, participation in anti-corruption education programmes for NZC and the ECB. I am satisfied that these factors justify an amelioration of the original sanction at this time."

In his first reaction to the relaxation of the life ban, Vincent, who's now 45, said he was "very fortunate" to be able to return to cricket. "I made a terrible mistake many years ago, which I'll deeply regret for the rest of my life, and I remain very sorry for the harm I caused," Vincent said in a statement issued by NZC. "Being able to return to the cricket environment means the world to me and I feel very fortunate to again have that opportunity."

In the years after being banned, Vincent, who last played for New Zealand in 2007, started a new life as a builder in the small town of Raglan, a surfing destination in the Waikato region of New Zealand. Now, one of the things Vincent said he will look forward to is attending cricket matches with his family, something he was barred from during the life ban.

Vincent thanked NZC and the New Zealand Players Association (NZPA), as well as his lawyer Chris Morris, for providing support and paving the way for his return. Heath Mills, the NZPA CEO, said Vincent had played a big hand in educating players in all sports about the evils of match-fixing, something the CDC had recognised. "The penalties have been particularly hard on Lou and he's shown a lot of humility in owning his mistakes and setting about making amends," Mills said. "I'm pleased the authorities have recognised his contribution to the fight against match-fixing and, also, his ongoing efforts to educate players and administrators around the world on anti-corruption."