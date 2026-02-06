Labuschagne defying broken thumb in Queensland title quest

Marnus Labuschagne has revealed he is playing with a broken bone and ruptured ligaments in his right thumb to try and help Queensland win a One-Day Cup and a Sheffield Shield domestic double despite needing eight weeks in a brace.

Labuschagne injured his thumb during the Sydney Test when he was hit on the bottom hand by England seamer Matthew Potts while batting in Australia's five-wicket win that sealed the Ashes 4-1.

Labuschagne had an x-ray initially, and the damage did not appear too bad, but had a follow up MRI two weeks later where the damage was revealed to be more significant.

"There's a few ruptured ligaments, a high-grade tear of the tendon, and then a little bit of bone came off with the tendon," Labuschagne said after making 41 on day two of the Shield match.

"I love playing for Queensland. Love playing the game. We're in a position where we can potentially win both competitions. So felt like it was an opportunity to just see if we can manage it, see if we manage the pain, see if we can manage a few different things and keep playing."

Labuschagne was asked if he had been advised by Cricket Australia's medical staff to rest and let the thumb recover.

"They gave their opinion," Labuschagne said. "The boundaries of me playing is I have to bat with a guard on, and we have to strap it and stuff like that. So there's some give and take there, and just obviously to make sure that we don't do any more damage to it. Hopefully over time, being in this brace for eight weeks allows it to sort of heal and re-attach the ligaments and the tendons."

Labuschagne explained that he was experiencing jarring in the bottom hand when he bats and has had to get used to it feeling different on the bat with the guard under the glove.

The injury has made defending and driving more challenging but cross-bat shots have not been a major issue. Labuschagne played nicely on day two against Victoria before miscuing a pull shot to deep backward square late in the day.

Marnus Labuschagne made a number of starts in the Ashes without dominating • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Labuschagne did not blame the injury for his dismissal. He was also frustrated with his first-innings dismissal where he had crept too far across his stumps to be trapped plumb lbw. He added that he was still working hard on some technical things after an Ashes series where he made a number of starts including two half-centuries and scores of 48 and 37 in Sydney.

"There's a few things I want to address," Labuschagne said. "Some game plan [stuff], a few different changes in technique stuff, just to get things right. I was very disappointed in that first innings. That was just a little bit of a technique thing that I just sorted out during the lunch break, just after I got out.

"Today it was working really nicely, lining the ball up really well, getting my head in a really nice position, and it's just a disappointing way to get out there with what was on the line there for us to be able to push and get a really nice lead.

"But I'll keep working, keep grinding, and make sure that I get my game in a place where the next opportunity I get for Australia I'm getting that big score."

Labuschagne said the injury hasn't affected him in the field. He stood at second slip throughout Victoria's innings and took an excellent catch early on day two.

Labuschagne's willingness to play through injury sits in contrast to others within Australian cricket resting when fully fit. Travis Head rested from the BBL prior to heading to Pakistan and the T20 World Cup. Steven Smith played the BBL but is unlikely to play any Shield cricket for New South Wales before heading to the PSL in late March. A number of other batters have rested at various times during the season.

"I probably won't comment on the other guys, because everyone's entitled to do what they need to keep performing and keep playing," Labuschagne said. "I think with where I am with my game, I love playing the game. I'm not going to play the game forever. So while I'm here, I want to enjoy it. I want to play.

"I haven't played for many teams. I've played for Queensland, Brisbane Heat, Glamorgan, Australia. I'm loyal. I love the people I play with, and it's enjoyable.