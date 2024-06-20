Labuschagne gets chance to push captaincy credentials with Queensland

He will replace Usman Khawaja in the role as the state look to rebuild after a poor season

Marnus Labuschagne will have the chance to establish his credentials as a potential future Australia captain after he was named Queensland's new leader for the 2024-25 season.

Labuschagne will replace Usman Khawaja who will remain captain of Brisbane Heat in the BBL. They will join forces with new Queensland and Heat coach Johan Botha.

Labuschagne briefly captained Queensland in the Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield last season. Queensland finished bottom of the Shield, for the first time since 2007-08, and fifth in the one-day competition.

"Both Marnus and Usman are strong leaders and we're looking to the future by appointing Marnus to lead the Bulls," Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said. "It is an ideal opportunity for Marnus to once again showcase his leadership abilities and provide him with experience at first class and one-day level. He and our players enjoyed the opportunity he had last season to lead the Bulls and Marnus is excited about the season ahead and working with new coach, Johan Botha."

However, quite how much of Queensland's season Labuschagne will be available for beyond the first month in October remains to be seen. Australia have an ODI series against Pakistan in November which he will likely be part of before the Tests against India. Australia tour Sri Lanka for two Tests from late January then head to Pakistan for Champions Trophy which runs into March.

"I'm greatly honoured to be appointed Queensland captain, as I know how much the Bulls mean to the fans around the state," Labuschagne said. "I've been in a very fortunate position to play alongside some exceptional leaders, and the chance to step up and do a job for the team I love is exciting."

"We have a great group of players and one of the aspects of the captaincy that I am most looking forward to is helping us to make the most of the structure and opportunities we are creating here in Queensland."

While there is no imminent prospect of a change of captaincy in the Australia set-up, Pat Cummins has indicated he is unlikely to do the Test and ODI job for a prolonged period. There has previously been a concern about prospective future captains not being able to cut their teeth at domestic level, although Cummins' success in the role may have alleviated those.