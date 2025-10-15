Masood's 20-wicket masterplan pays off as Pakistan learn to win differently

Twenty wickets. Pakistan captain Shan Masood has concerned himself with no other number ever since England inflicted a chastening innings defeat on his side a year ago, running up the fourth highest total in Test history in the process. It was, according to Masood, the only way to win Test matches, and thereafter, Pakistan began preparing spin tracks which would just about guarantee the fall of 20 wickets.

It has turned around the fortunes of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who took almost every one of those wickets in the past four home Tests, but Masood will take those wickets however they come. The denouement to the first Test, which Pakistan won by 93 runs, was dominated by Shaheen Afridi, who exploited the old, reversing ball, taking four in the innings - more than Pakistani pace bowlers have taken in the last four home Tests combined. It included the final three, Afridi trapping Kyle Verreynne before making a mess of the stumps for the final two.

For Masood, this offered evidence that there was more than one way of breaking through on this surface. "It's simple for me," he said after the game. "Shaheen took four wickets [in the fourth innings]. He's put in the effort and bowled extraordinarily well. He's shown why he's in the world's best fast bowlers. On these pitches, fast bowlers don't vanish, their role changes.

"The World Test Championship will not be played in uniform conditions; they will be played in different conditions against different teams. We can't look at one Test and extrapolate to the next two years. We have to play in England and the West Indies with the Duke ball. Bangladesh beat us in seam-friendly conditions so maybe they'll give us seaming conditions there too. Fast bowlers' role is not being phased out; we're expanding the ways we can win Test matches. That's why we played two fast bowlers, and Shaheen showed us exactly how."

On more than one occasion in the fourth innings, Masood admitted to some degree of "anxiety" after Pakistan had repeatedly failed to put the visitors away once and for all. Overnight, Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi had gutsed their way to an unbeaten overnight stand after the pair offered the most potent resistance in the first dig. Masood started the day with Afridi, who found reverse to bring the fourth ball in, hitting de Zorzi dead in front.

Three hours later, South Africa had begun to sneak back into contention with another little stand for the eighth wicket, compiling 29 runs as the target neared double digits. Once more, Afridi's introduction brought immediate relief; he would need 11 balls to take three wickets.

"When we were discussing the game on the field, Shaheen said "I will turn this match around for you". We waited for the ball to get older. Obviously not bowling him with the new ball is a big decision. We trusted him, and he demanded the ball, and then he delivered for us. The way he bowled, we're all excited; it was a superb fast bowling display."

Masood also pointed to his team's composition as evidence that Pakistan were not looking only to spin their way to victory. He said they had unwittingly ended up going overboard in the series against the West Indies, where prodigious turn on surfaces in Multan that broke up right from the outset ended up with the side that won the toss winning the game. Spin operated almost exclusively from start to finish that series, which ended square 1-1.

In Lahore, Pakistan believed there was enough in it for the quicks to field two of them, with Hasan Ali also taking part. It is a combination Masood hinted they might stick with for the second Test in Rawalpindi, calling them "the best exponents of reverse swing in Pakistan."

"We'll collectively admit that the conditions against the West Indies were too extreme. The bowling attacks were evened out because of the conditions. Batting was difficult, and the toss and the first innings lead mattered a lot. This pitch was very similar to the Test we played in Pindi. When a batter set himself he had an opportunity to go on and get good runs here. South Africa also showed when batters are set, it looks like batting is straightforward.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early on day four • Getty Images

"When Brevis and Rickelton were batting and the target dropped below 150, that felt like a stressful situation. But the bowler's always in the game. Our pacers also contributed. Shaheen bowled extraordinarily well. If you want to do well in the WTC and the Test team, we will need performances from all departments, and we got that this Test."

Masood knows the challenge his side has just overcome, and while much of it does come down to the toss, South Africa are coming off the best winning run in their team's history. They had won 10 Tests on the trot, including two against Pakistan at home as well as the World Test Championship final against Australia, and gave Pakistan the biggest fright of a side losing the toss since Pakistan started preparing wickets of this nature.

For the Pakistan captain, it was proof both of the strides he is convinced his side is making, as well as the notion that the toss does not decide the game. "Our focus has always been on how we're improving as a side. Getting a result is a huge deal. We've taken a strong start in the WTC final, and we need to build on it.

"In the last year, when we played against England in Multan, we won the toss on a used pitch. When we won the match, England said it'd be interesting what happens when Pakistan lose the toss, and then we still beat them. The toss isn't in our hands or South Africa's hands. It evens out in cricket long-term. In Pindi, I challenged the side to reveal their character even if we lost the toss. And we did showcase that with one of our best Test performances last cycle with Saud Shakeel playing an excellent knock and the lower order complementing him. I'll always tell the side to show how we can play our first innings well even when we lose the toss. If we lose the toss, we'll have a plan for how to win the next game."